Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Pandemic air travel in the United States hit a new high on Sunday with nearly 2.5 million passengers traveling for the holiday weekend. The Transportation Security Agency screened 2.45 million people nationwide on Sunday, topping a previous record set the day before Thanksgiving. Advertisement

Approximately 20.9 million people traveled throughout a 10-day Thanksgiving period this year, matching 89% of pre-pandemic levels.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told people in a tweet to continue to get to airports early and "mask up."

TSA hired 6,000 officers earlier this year to deal with the increase in passenger volumes.

Newark Liberty International Airport reported a shortage of taxis on Sunday and two other days last week, encouraging people to use public transit or ride-share apps.

