Rep. Tom Suozzi enters New York governor's race

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., has announced plans to run for governor. Photo courtesy of U.S. House Office of Photography/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, announced Monday that he has joined the competitive race for governor of New York. Suozzi joins heavyweights in the race, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, who announced her plans to run just months after her office released its report leading to the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Advertisement

"I am running for governor of NY as a common sense Democrat who gets things done," Souzzi tweeted. "I have the track record, common sense approach to governing & bold new vision to get it done. I can do it, because I've done it! Please take a look at my video and share."

Suozzi, 59, has represented New York's third congressional district since 2017 and previously served four times as mayor of Glen Cove, Long Island, before becoming the county executive of Nassau County.

"Everything I have done in my career has prepared me for this particular job in this particular time," he said in a video message.

His campaign announcement emphasized reports of rising crime in New York and increasing the numbers of police officers in the Empire State. He also referenced the state's controversial bail reform laws, indicating he would work to "give judges the power to take violent offenders off the streets."

Suozzi's announcement also included his plans to reduce New York's income and property taxes.

"Politicians are too focused on being politically correct. I'm focused on doing the correct thing for the people of New York. The far-right and the far-left has gone too far, and they're stopping us from getting things done," he said.

On Saturday, Suozzi announced that he was turning down an offer to serve as deputy mayor of New York City from Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, who will fill the role when Bill de Blasio leaves office. De Blasio has also filed paperwork that could indicate his run for governor, Bloomberg reported.

"I will do everything I can to help my friend Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc & the people of NYC succeed. After discussing it with my family, I believe the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office," Suozzi tweeted.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has also announced that he will run in the increasingly crowded Democratic Primary.

Suozzi's campaign for governor means he will become the 18th Democrat not be running for re-election in 2022 -- while the party struggles to maintain its majority leading into the midterm elections.