Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 4:07 PM

Rep. Tom Suozzi enters New York governor's race

By Adam Schrader
Rep. Tom Suozzi enters New York governor's race
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., has announced plans to run for governor. Photo courtesy of U.S. House Office of Photography/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, announced Monday that he has joined the competitive race for governor of New York.

Suozzi joins heavyweights in the race, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, who announced her plans to run just months after her office released its report leading to the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Advertisement

"I am running for governor of NY as a common sense Democrat who gets things done," Souzzi tweeted. "I have the track record, common sense approach to governing & bold new vision to get it done. I can do it, because I've done it! Please take a look at my video and share."

Advertisement

Suozzi, 59, has represented New York's third congressional district since 2017 and previously served four times as mayor of Glen Cove, Long Island, before becoming the county executive of Nassau County.

"Everything I have done in my career has prepared me for this particular job in this particular time," he said in a video message.

RELATED NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor

His campaign announcement emphasized reports of rising crime in New York and increasing the numbers of police officers in the Empire State. He also referenced the state's controversial bail reform laws, indicating he would work to "give judges the power to take violent offenders off the streets."

Suozzi's announcement also included his plans to reduce New York's income and property taxes.

"Politicians are too focused on being politically correct. I'm focused on doing the correct thing for the people of New York. The far-right and the far-left has gone too far, and they're stopping us from getting things done," he said.

RELATED N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor

On Saturday, Suozzi announced that he was turning down an offer to serve as deputy mayor of New York City from Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, who will fill the role when Bill de Blasio leaves office. De Blasio has also filed paperwork that could indicate his run for governor, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

"I will do everything I can to help my friend Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc & the people of NYC succeed. After discussing it with my family, I believe the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office," Suozzi tweeted.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has also announced that he will run in the increasingly crowded Democratic Primary.

Suozzi's campaign for governor means he will become the 18th Democrat not be running for re-election in 2022 -- while the party struggles to maintain its majority leading into the midterm elections.

Latest Headlines

Actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots granted release despite bizarre court statements
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots granted release despite bizarre court statements
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Broadway actor accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection was allowed pre-trial release by a federal judge in Washington Monday despite claiming not to recognize the authority of U.S. courts.
Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More Americans are turning to "buy now, pay later" options for their holiday shopping this year -- opting to choose debt rather than pay for gifts outright, a new study found.
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
Residents in the Southwest may be preparing to flip the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas -- an autumn heat wave.
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Alabama death row inmate Doyle Lee Hamm, who survived a botched execution in 2018, has died from cancer.
U.S. leaders, colleagues pay tribute to pioneering Black lawmaker Carrie Meek
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. leaders, colleagues pay tribute to pioneering Black lawmaker Carrie Meek
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tributes to trailblazing Black congresswoman Carrie Meek of Florida poured in from across the country Monday, a day after her death in Miami at age 95,
FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Representatives from Merck will meet before advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to discuss emergency use authorization for the company's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic" while researchers work to find out more about the quickly spreading strain.
Experts expect 62.8 million to shop on Cyber Monday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Experts expect 62.8 million to shop on Cyber Monday
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Cyber Monday is expected to draw 62.8 million shoppers online as merchants are expecting more robust numbers than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe vs. Wade
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear an abortion case Wednesday challenging the fetal viability standard set in the landmark Roe vs. Wade case.
Merriam-Webster picks 'vaccine' as Word of the Year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Merriam-Webster picks 'vaccine' as Word of the Year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- After going with "pandemic" last year, Merriam-Webster announced on Monday that its 2021 Word of the Year is "vaccine."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement