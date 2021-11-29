Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 2:16 PM

U.S. leaders, colleagues pay tribute to pioneering Black lawmaker Carrie Meek

By Don Jacobson
U.S. leaders, colleagues pay tribute to pioneering Black lawmaker Carrie Meek
The late former Rep. Carrie Meeks (C) is shown prior to delivering testimony to a Senate subcommittee on national parks on June 12, 2002, in Washington D.C. Also pictured are former Reps. Zach Wamp of Tennessee (L) and Eni F.H. Faleomavaega of American Samoa (R). File Photo by Mia Aigotti/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tributes to trailblazing Black congresswoman Carrie Meek of Florida poured in from across the country Monday, a day after her death in Miami at age 95.

Meek, the grandchild of a slave and daughter of a sharecropper who rose to become one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since the Civil War, died after a long illness, family spokesperson Adam Sharon said in a statement provided Sunday to CNN.

Advertisement

Among those remembering Meek was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called the former lawmaker "a champion for opportunity and progress"

"Congresswoman Meek was a remarkable, trailblazing leader who helped expand opportunity in America," she said in a statement. "At every level of her historic service -- from the statehouse to the U.S. House -- she not only made history but made progress for our nation."

RELATED Son to run for Congresswoman Meek's seat

"Saddened to hear of the passing of former Congresswoman Carrie Meek," civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton said in a Twitter post. "She was a true and tested warrior for justice and an effective game changing legislator. May she Rest In Peace and Power."

Born in 1926 in Tallahassee, Fla., Meek was the youngest of 12 children. After starring in track and field while earning an undergraduate degree at Florida A&M University, she completed a master's degree in public health and physical education at the University of Michigan in 1948, according to her official biography.

RELATED Florida Rep. Carrie Meek to retire

After spending three decades teaching and working in college administration at Miami-Dade Community College, Meek won election to the Florida House of Representatives in 1978 and later served for a decade in the state senate -- the first Black woman elected to the senate and the first Black legislator to serve there in more than a century.

In 1992 at age 66, Meek won election to Congress in a district covering Miami's northern suburbs in Dade County. Along with Corrine Brown and Alcee Lamar Hastings that year, she was among the first three Black lawmakers to serve in Congress from Florida since the mid-1870s.

Advertisement

She easily won all four of her re-election contests, eventually retiring from Congress in 2002.

RELATED Feds launch investigation of Miami Police

"I feel as though we have lost a community treasure, someone who has probably had more influence in the legislative body than almost anyone coming from South Florida," former Miami-Dade College President Eduardo Padron told WFOR-TV in Miami.

"She always stood on the courage of her convictions," he added. "She was an incredibly passionate advocate for the things she believed in. Carrie really cared for the underserved more than anyone I've met in my many years in Miami."

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my predecessor Congresswoman Carrie Meek," Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., said in Twitter post. "She was a true champion for Black communities in Florida and throughout the world. She mentored me throughout my political career and was a role model for politicians."

Notable deaths of 2021

Lee Elder is introduced before the ceremonial tee shot to start the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2021. Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters Tournament, died on November 29 at the age of 87. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More Americans are turning to "buy now, pay later" options for their holiday shopping this year -- opting to choose debt rather than pay for gifts outright, a new study found.
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
Residents in the Southwest may be preparing to flip the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas -- an autumn heat wave.
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Alabama death row inmate Doyle Lee Hamm, who survived a botched execution in 2018, has died from cancer.
FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Representatives from Merck will meet before advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to discuss emergency use authorization for the company's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic" while researchers work to find out more about the quickly spreading strain.
Experts expect 62.8 million to shop on Cyber Monday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Experts expect 62.8 million to shop on Cyber Monday
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Cyber Monday is expected to draw 62.8 million shoppers online as merchants are expecting more robust numbers than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe vs. Wade
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear an abortion case Wednesday challenging the fetal viability standard set in the landmark Roe vs. Wade case.
Merriam-Webster picks 'vaccine' as Word of the Year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Merriam-Webster picks 'vaccine' as Word of the Year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- After going with "pandemic" last year, Merriam-Webster announced on Monday that its 2021 Word of the Year is "vaccine."
Pandemic air travel record broken after Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pandemic air travel record broken after Thanksgiving
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Pandemic air travel in the United States hit a new high on Sunday with nearly 2.5 million passengers traveling for the holiday weekend.
Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter, Parag Agrawal replaces him as CEO
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter, Parag Agrawal replaces him as CEO
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter on Monday. He will be replaced by Parag Agrawal effective immediately.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement