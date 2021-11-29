Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers spread in California on Hanukkah

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flyers spouting anti-Semitic messages were spread into several Beverly Hills, Calif., neighborhoods during the first night of Hanukkah.

The flyers were thrown into people's yards inside plastic bags using rice for weight. The headlines read that "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish."

Advertisement

The Beverly Hills Police Department said that the flyers were found on Sunday morning and that they are investigating the flyers.

"Police surveyed the area and discovered that the flyers, enclosed in plastic bags containing rice (for weight), were distributed to homes in several blocks in the northeast area of the city," a statement said.

RELATED Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow

Police provided additional patrols throughout Beverly Hills "to ensure a safe holiday season."

"All too often Beverly Hills has been a target for various sorts of hate crimes and we won't tolerate it," Mayor Robert Wunderlich said, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

During a National Menorah-lighting ceremony at the White House on Sunday night, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said that Americans "must speak the truth" about an "epidemic of hate."

"American Jews and Jews worldwide have experienced and continue to experience hostility and violence," he said. "We must fight antisemitism and hate of any kind and call it out when we see it."