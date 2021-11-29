Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 3:31 AM

Another Wisconsin parade victim discharged from hospital

By Darryl Coote
Another Wisconsin parade victim discharged from hospital
The city of Waukesha is asking residents to display a blue light outside their homes to show solidarity with the victims of Nov. 21 when a man drove his vehicle into a parade, killing six and injuring dozens. Photo courtesy of Waukesha City/Facebook

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Health officials in Wisconsin said another child injured last week when a man drove his vehicle into a parade in Waukesha has been discharged from the hospital, officials said.

Children's Wisconsin, which had received 16 children injured Nov. 21, said in a statement Sunday it was "grateful" to share it has released another child, for a total of nine, but seven remain under its care, including three in serious condition, three in fair condition and one in good condition.

Advertisement

Six people were killed and more than 60 others were injured after a speeding vehicle plowed into them during the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

To mark one week since the incident, the town held a moment of silence that lasted 62 seconds for each of those injured at 4:39 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home

During the event, which was broadcast via Facebook, Mayor Shawn Reilly, standing before city hall with city officials, said the suffering the community feels from the tragedy will endure but they will not despair.

"From the very first moment, our community has come together to help those suffering, and we will continue to do so," he said. "Our response during the past week and in the future will show that those who care vastly out number those who do not, and that evil will not triumph."

Advertisement

They will grieve as a community and heal as a community, he said.

RELATED One Israeli killed, 4 hurt in Jerusalem's Old City; Palestinian suspect dead

"We will find healing by being stronger and supportive for the families of those who lost a loved one, for those who were injured and for all of those who are suffering because they were a witness," he said.

The community has been asked to display a blue light outside their homes during the holiday to show unity and support for the victims in a campaign titled "Unite with a Blue Light."

Darrell Brooks, 39, has been charged following the incident with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

RELATED Memphis Police: Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot

Latest Headlines

Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday removed himself from consideration as a potential candidate for governor after months of toying with a campaign.
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense on Sunday over redactions he was told to make in his forthcoming memoir about working within the Trump administration.
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant may evade forms of immune protection against the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday.
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters were working to contain a 180-acre fire in North Carolina's Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday that is likely to force the park to close for the remainder of the week.
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Phil Saviano, an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests, died at the age of 69 Sunday following a battle with cancer.
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 on Sunday following a private two-year battle with cancer.
Donors raise more than $1M for freed Kevin Strickland
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donors raise more than $1M for freed Kevin Strickland
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An online fundraiser has collected more than $1 million to help Kevin Strickland, a Missouri man released earlier this week after spending 43 years incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit.
Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall leaves one injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall leaves one injured
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Gunfire at a Washington mall left one person hospitalized with serious injuries and sent panicked shoppers scrambling for cover on Black Friday.
U.S. State Department advises against travel to eight African countries
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. State Department advises against travel to eight African countries
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Saturday issued its highest-level alert urging travelers to avoid South Africa and seven nearby countries out of concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Former Chicago Bears star Dan Hampton arrested on impaired driving charge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former Chicago Bears star Dan Hampton arrested on impaired driving charge
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Police arrested former Super Bowl champion and Chicago Bears defensive end Dan Hampton on suspicion of impaired driving last week in Northwest Indiana, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement