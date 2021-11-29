Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 9:49 PM

Justice Dept.: Gap reaches agreement to settle discrimination charges

By Darryl Coote

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Gap Inc. has reached a settlement to resolve federal charges that it discriminated against workers because of their immigration status, the Justice Department announced Monday.

In a statement, federal prosecutors said the U.S. clothing company has agreed to pay $73,263 in civil penalties, back wages to two employees -- an asylee and a lawful permanent resident -- who were fired under Gap policies and provide training to thousands of employees nationwide on anti-discrimination laws in order to resolve the charges filed under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The company also agreed to ensure its electronic programs are compliant with applicable rules and be subject to monitoring and reporting requirements.

In return, Gap does not admit to committing wrongdoing, contends its actions were not unlawful and that it did not engage in a pattern or practice of discrimination against any of its employees, the settlement reads.

According to the Justice Department, it notified Gap in early April 2018 that it had initiated an investigation into whether it had violated laws under the anti-discrimination provision of the IMA.

Investigators found that it did discriminate against certain non-U.S. citizen employees by reverifying their permission to work without reason for doing so. They also found the company required them to produce immigration documents for the re-verification instead of permitting them to choose other valid documentation.

They also said Gap's reliance on an electronic human resource management system contributed to its discriminatory practices.

Gap has been contacted for comment.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said this settlement with Gap underscores her department's work to end unlawful employment discrimination.

"Thirty-five years ago, Congress passed a law prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their citizenship, immigration status or national origin, and from retaliating against them for asserting their rights," Clarke said. "The division continues to vigorously enforce the law -- holding thousands of employers accountable for violations, collecting millions of dollars in civil penalties and back pay and obtaining relief for countless victims of discrimination."

Latest Headlines

Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Strained partisan relations in the House of Representatives worsened Monday following a tense phone call between feuding members Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Ilhan Omar.
Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell aided 'pyramid scheme of abuse'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell aided 'pyramid scheme of abuse'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The federal trial of British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell began Monday with prosecutors accusing the pair of creating a "pyramid scheme of abuse."
Jury selected in trial for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jury selected in trial for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jury selection was completed Monday in the Chicago trial of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, nearly three years after he was charged with falsely claiming to be the victim of a hate crime.
Dow rises 236 points as Biden says no to Omicron lockdowns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 236 points as Biden says no to Omicron lockdowns
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236 points Monday as markets rallied from losses to end the prior week of trading after President Joe Biden sought to ease concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday blocked the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri and nine other states.
Actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots granted release despite bizarre court statements
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots granted release despite bizarre court statements
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Broadway actor accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection was allowed pre-trial release by a federal judge in Washington Monday despite claiming not to recognize the authority of U.S. courts.
Rep. Tom Suozzi enters New York governor's race
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Tom Suozzi enters New York governor's race
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, announced Monday he has joined the competitive race for governor of New York.
Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More Americans are turning to "buy now, pay later" options for their holiday shopping this year -- opting to choose debt rather than pay for gifts outright, a new study found.
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
Residents in the Southwest may be preparing to flip the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas -- an autumn heat wave.
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Alabama death row inmate Doyle Lee Hamm, who survived a botched execution in 2018, has died from cancer.
