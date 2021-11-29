Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 5:35 PM

Dow rises 236 points as Biden says no to Omicron lockdowns

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow rises 236 points as Biden says no to Omicron lockdowns
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236 points Monday as markets rallied from losses to end the prior week of trading after President Joe Biden sought to ease concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets bounced back from Friday's losses after President Joe Biden sought to ease concerns about the emerging Omicron COVID-19 variant Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.6 points, or 0.68%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.32% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 1.88%.

Advertisement

Stocks fell on Friday with the Dow posting its worst day since October 2020 and all three major indexes falling into negative territory for the holiday-shortened week of trading amid concerns over the variant.

Biden on Monday said that the Omicron variant is a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic" while assuring that lockdowns or new travel restrictions would not be required to combat the spread.

RELATED Scientists scramble to understand COVID-19 Omicron: What we know

"If people are vaccinated and wear their masks, there's no need for lockdowns," he said.

Henry Allen, a Deutsche Bank research analyst, wrote in a note that it was too soon to determine the effect Omicron would have on the markets.

"What should we be looking for? A strong leading indicator will be what happens to hospitalizations and deaths in South Africa, where this has become dominant," Allen wrote. "If there is a noticeable spike, then that carries concerning implications for elsewhere."

Advertisement
RELATED Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant

Moderna stock rose 11.8% after a 20% gain on Friday. The company said a new vaccine to address the Omicron variant could be available in early 2022.

Tech stocks led Monday's gains as shares of Tesla rose 5.09%, Apple gained 2.19% and Amazon increased 1.63%. Twitter stock closed the day down 2.74% after rising earlier in the day as founder Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO.

Royal Caribbean stock gained 2.78% and United Airlines rose 0.66% in a rollercoaster day of trading for travel stocks that rose and fell with the Omicron news.

RELATED Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19

Monday also saw Wells Fargo stock rise 1.51% and PNC Financial gain 0.39% as the 10-year treasury yield rose back above 1.5%.

Latest Headlines

Jury selected in trial for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury selected in trial for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jury selection was completed Monday in the Chicago trial of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, nearly three years after he was charged with falsely claiming to be the victim of a hate crime.
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday blocked the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri and nine other states.
Actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots granted release despite bizarre court statements
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots granted release despite bizarre court statements
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Broadway actor accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection was allowed pre-trial release by a federal judge in Washington Monday despite claiming not to recognize the authority of U.S. courts.
Rep. Tom Suozzi enters New York governor's race
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Tom Suozzi enters New York governor's race
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, announced Monday he has joined the competitive race for governor of New York.
Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- More Americans are turning to "buy now, pay later" options for their holiday shopping this year -- opting to choose debt rather than pay for gifts outright, a new study found.
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest
Residents in the Southwest may be preparing to flip the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas -- an autumn heat wave.
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Alabama death row inmate Doyle Lee Hamm, who survived a botched execution in 2018, has died from cancer.
U.S. leaders, colleagues pay tribute to pioneering Black lawmaker Carrie Meek
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. leaders, colleagues pay tribute to pioneering Black lawmaker Carrie Meek
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tributes to trailblazing Black congresswoman Carrie Meek of Florida poured in from across the country Monday, a day after her death in Miami at age 95,
FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Representatives from Merck will meet before advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to discuss emergency use authorization for the company's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic" while researchers work to find out more about the quickly spreading strain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Jury selected in trial for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Jury selected in trial for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement