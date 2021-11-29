Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 1:44 PM

Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Biden: Omicron variant 'cause for concern, not panic'
U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris (L), speaks about the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic" while researchers work to learn more about the quickly spreading strain.

Biden said researchers believe that current vaccines should be adequate against the variant, and he continued to advocate coronavirus vaccinations in a national update about the virus late Monday morning.

Advertisement

"We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, best scientists, and we're learning more every single day, and we'll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion," Biden said in his address.

Biden said the variant's arrival confirms the importance to getting the vaccine and booster shots.

RELATED Portuguese soccer team hit with 13 cases of Omicron variant

"I know you're tired of hearing me say this. The best protection against this new variant or any of the variants out there, the ones we've been dealing with already, is getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster shot," Biden said.

"[The vaccine is] free and they are available at 80,000 locations coast to coast. Do not wait. Go get your booster if it's time for you to do so."

Advertisement

Biden said if it is learned later that a new booster is needed against the Omicron variant, the United States will be the first to act.

RELATED Scientists scramble to understand COVID-19 Omicron: What we know

"In the event, hopefully unlikely, that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to this new variant, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool," the president said. "We do not yet believe that additional measures will be needed."

He praised South Africa and its researchers for identifying the new variant and quickly alerting health agencies around the world about it.

RELATED WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world

Latest Headlines

FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Representatives from Merck will meet before advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to discuss emergency use authorization for the company's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Experts expect 62.8 million to shop on Cyber Monday
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Experts expect 62.8 million to shop on Cyber Monday
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Cyber Monday is expected to draw 62.8 million shoppers online as merchants are expecting more robust numbers than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe vs. Wade
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear an abortion case Wednesday challenging the fetal viability standard set in the landmark Roe vs. Wade case.
Merriam-Webster picks 'vaccine' as Word of the Year
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Merriam-Webster picks 'vaccine' as Word of the Year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- After going with "pandemic" last year, Merriam-Webster announced on Monday that its 2021 Word of the Year is "vaccine."
Pandemic air travel record broken after Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pandemic air travel record broken after Thanksgiving
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Pandemic air travel in the United States hit a new high on Sunday with nearly 2.5 million passengers traveling for the holiday weekend.
Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter, Parag Agrawal replaces him as CEO
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter, Parag Agrawal replaces him as CEO
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter on Monday. He will be replaced by Parag Agrawal effective immediately.
Jill Biden unveils 'gifts from the heart' White House holiday decor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jill Biden unveils 'gifts from the heart' White House holiday decor
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden is unveiling the holiday decorations Monday at the White House, where 41 Christmas trees, about 6,000 feet of ribbon and over 300 candles are on display.
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers spread in California on Hanukkah
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers spread in California on Hanukkah
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flyers spouting anti-Semitic messages were spread into several Beverly Hills, Calif., neighborhoods during the first night of Hanukkah.
Congress returns to full plate of high-profile issues
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congress returns to full plate of high-profile issues
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- From the debt ceiling to President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion "Build Back Better" budget, Congress is set to spend the final month of 2021 on the high wire as members deal with numerous pressure-packed issues.
Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's trial set to start
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's trial set to start
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The federal trial of British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell is to begin Monday, and most likely dredge up sexual misconduct allegations connecting Epstein and his powerful friends.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement