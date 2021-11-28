Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer

Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 on Sunday following a private two-year battle with cancer. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Fashion designer Virgil Abloh died Sunday after a private battle with cancer, according to a post shared on his social media. He was 41 years old. Abloh, the founder and CEO of fashion house Off-White and an artistic director for Louis Vuitton, battled a "rare, aggressive form of cancer" known as cardia angiosarcoma, for two years before his death, according to the post shared to his verified Instagram account. Advertisement

"He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," the post read.

Abloh was the first Black man to lead Louis Vuitton menswear and CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement that he was "shocked after this terrible news."

"Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," Arnault wrote. "The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend."

Abloh was well-respected in the fashion and music worlds, frequently collaborating with celebrities such as Kanye West.

Advertisement

Pharell Williams tweeted Sunday that his "heart is broken" following the news.

"Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius," Williams wrote. "Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You're with the Master now, shine."

Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh and "numerous dear friends and colleagues" the post on his Instagram states.