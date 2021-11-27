U.S. State Department advises against travel to South Africa and neighboring countries out Omicron variant concerns

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Saturday issued its highest-level alert urging travelers to avoid South Africa and seven nearby countries out of concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The alerts come a day after the World Health Organization identified Omicron as a "variant of concern" because its mutations could make it more transmissible. While scientists have said they're reviewing data to understand dangers posed by the variant, the U.S. and the European Union have moved ahead with travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries where it was identified.