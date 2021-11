Former Chicago Bears great Dan Hampton, shown at his 2002 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. File Photo by John Turney/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Police arrested former Super Bowl champion and Chicago Bears defensive end Dan Hampton on suspicion of impaired driving last week in Northwest Indiana, authorities said. Hampton was arrested at around midnight last Sunday and booked at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Ind., on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, sheriff's officials confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times. Advertisement

Bail was set at $25,000, and he was released the following morning after he bonded out of jail, they said.

The Lake County prosecutors told The Times of Northwest Indiana they are pursuing charges against Hampton.

He was previously arrested for drunk driving in 2002 and sentenced to a week in jail after being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier that year, CNN reported. He was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 1997.

During his time with the Bears, from 1979 to 1990, Hampton was selected to four Pro Bowls and helped Chicago win the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in 1985. He was the second Bear to play in three different decades.

In 2011, then-President Barack Obama welcomed the 1985 Super Bowl champions to the White House, but Hampton chose not to accompany the team due to his dislike of Obama.

Hampton and former Chicago Bears defensive end Ed O'Bradovich host "The Hamp & O'B Show," a postgame show on WGN Radio.