A Canadian man died in a car crash after leaving a night club in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who was listed as missing while visiting Texas for a Dallas Cowboys football game on Thanksgiving was killed in a car crash, his family said Saturday. Aaron Tschritter, a 29-year-old realtor from Chilliwack, British Columbia, was reported to Dallas police as missing after failing to show up as expected for the game at AT&T Stadium Thursday afternoon. Advertisement

He was last seen leaving a nightclub in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Thursday, his friends told The Dallas Morning News.

Tschritter's wife, Melissa Tschritter, confirmed in a Facebook post Saturday that her husband had died in a car crash.

"Heading home today empty handed. The love of my life was in a fatal car accident in Dallas Texas trying to get back to his hotel," she wrote. "I appreciate everyone who has reached out, shared and helped in any capacity during this time."

Aaron Tschritter was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in hit an electric pole on the Good Latimer Expressway in Dallas, Black Press Media reported.

His father, Richard, said his son was in a BMW when the collision occurred.

"I believe the driver was showing Aaron what his car could do and unfortunately the results were fatal," he said. "I would like to thank all for their help in trying to locate my son."

Dallas police told KTVT-TV that a gray 2015 BMW M4 crashed on the expressway around 2 a.m., collided with a building and a utility pole. The vehicle caught fire and the two men inside were declared dead at the scene.