3 dead, 4 injured in Nashville apartment shooting incident

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three men were killed and four other people were injured in a shooting incident inside a Nashville apartment late Friday, police said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting spree, in which three "young men" were killed and four other occupants of the apartment sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There were no signs of forced entry into the unit and two guns were recovered, police said.

Fri. @ 9:45 pm Torbett St. apartment

The neighborhood of the shooting is about two miles west of downtown Nashville.

Among the injured were three adults and a 13-year-old juvenile, who were all taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition, police told The Tennessean.

"All three [slaying victims] are young men, late teens, and early twenties. We are still working to identify them," MNPD Spokesperson Kristin Mumford told WSMV-TV.

No motive for the incident has yet been established.