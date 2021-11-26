Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2021 / 3:25 PM

Stocks fall to new lows Friday on news of emerging COVID-19 variant

By Clyde Hughes
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on October 6. Stocks across the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all fell on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- News of a new and more dangerous strain of COVID-19 sent the stock market reeling Friday, where the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all posted the kind of losses they have not seen in months.

The new coronavirus strain, named Omicron by the World Health Organization on Friday, originated in southern Africa and is increasingly being detected in people testing positive for COVID-19 there -- drawing new restrictions on international travel in an attempt to stop it from spreading.

As of mid-afternoon, the Dow has lost nearly 1,000 points or more than 2.5% in trading. It was the worst loss for the Dow in a year.

The S&P tumbled 2.25% over the same period after losing more than 105 points.

Nasdaq saw its biggest drop since October, falling nearly 2.25% or more than 350 points.

"When I read that there's one [case] in Belgium and one in Botswana, we're going to wake up next week and find one in this country," CNBC's Jim Cramer told NBC News.

"And I'm not going to recommend anyone buy anything today until we're sure that isn't going to happen, and I can't be sure that it won't," Cramer said.

Oil prices and government-bond yields also fell on the news about the variant, which led to a ban on travelers from southern African nations by the European Union, United States, France, Japan, Italy, Israel and a host of other countries.

COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel After weeks of deals, Black Friday sees smaller crowds, fewer items, longer waits U.S. markets draw near records behind strong consumer data

After weeks of deals, Black Friday sees smaller crowds, fewer items, longer waits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After weeks of deals, Black Friday sees smaller crowds, fewer items, longer waits
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- With coronavirus pandemic rules allowing shoppers to return to stores for Black Friday, customers will find less congestion and crowds but fewer items and longer waits because of staffing shortages.
Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A new report contends the right to religious exemptions from the law -- like those that have allowed medical professionals to refuse to provide contraceptive healthcare -- has expanded vastly in the past decade.
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A Newark, N.J. police officer faces charges for allegedly hitting a man with his personal car and taking the body home where he discussed what to do with his mother.
Alberta clipper to coat Upper Midwest, Great Lakes with snow
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alberta clipper to coat Upper Midwest, Great Lakes with snow
A quick-hitting storm, known as an Alberta clipper is forecast to usher in frigid air and the first accumulating snow of the season for some across a wide swath of the country.
Chicago mother shot dead in same spot as her son 2 days earlier
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chicago mother shot dead in same spot as her son 2 days earlier
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Chicago police on Thursday were investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman who was slain at the same spot as her 14-year-old son just days earlier.
Bidens send Thanksgiving message honoring lives lost during pandemic
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens send Thanksgiving message honoring lives lost during pandemic
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- In a Thanksgiving video message posted on Twitter, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent appreciation to service members who lost their lives during the pandemic.
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Local authorities are looking for answers Thursday after finding hundreds of FedEx packages discarded in a ravine in an Alabama county north of Birmingham.
NYC ready to light up Rockefeller Christmas tree, which comes from Maryland for 1st time
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYC ready to light up Rockefeller Christmas tree, which comes from Maryland for 1st time
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- New York is putting the finishing touches on the evocative Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for the lighting ceremony next week -- and for the first time in decades, it comes from somewhere outside the tri-state area.
Biden admin. approves construction of major wind farm for Rhode Island
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden admin. approves construction of major wind farm for Rhode Island
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it has approved construction of a large-scale wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island that will supply tens of thousands of New York Homes with power.
Feds deploy 2 medical teams to Michigan amid spiking COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Feds deploy 2 medical teams to Michigan amid spiking COVID-19 cases
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Health officials said the federal government has deployed two teams of additional medical staff to Michigan hospitals as medical facilities in the state face capacity stresses due to a spike in COVID-19 patients.
