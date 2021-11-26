Stocks fall to new lows Friday on news of emerging COVID-19 variant

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- News of a new and more dangerous strain of COVID-19 sent the stock market reeling Friday, where the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all posted the kind of losses they have not seen in months.
The new coronavirus strain, named Omicron by the World Health Organization on Friday, originated in southern Africa and is increasingly being detected in people testing positive for COVID-19 there -- drawing new restrictions on international travel in an attempt to stop it from spreading.