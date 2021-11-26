Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2021 / 7:15 PM

Charles Moose, police chief at center of response to D.C. sniper attacks, dead at 68

By Jake Thomas
1/5
Charles Moose, police chief at center of response to D.C. sniper attacks, dead at 68
Montgomery County police Chief Charles Moose and other law enforcement officials announce the capture of two suspects in the sniper shootings during a press conference on October 24, 2002, in Rockville, Md. Moose died Thursday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Charles Moose, who led the Montgomery County police as snipers terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in 2002, died on Thanksgiving Day, the department announced.

Moose, who led the force from 1999 to 2003, died at home at the age of 68, according to a Facebook post from Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department.

Advertisement

"We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose," Chief Marcus Jones, said in the post. "He was a great leader and led our department through the D.C. Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country's history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends."

His wife, Sandy Moose, told WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., he died "watching football and sitting in his recliner." She said he called her name before dying, She did not disclose a cause of death.

RELATED Charles Moose resigns as police chief

For nearly a month in 2002, the District of Columbia and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia stood on edge as John Allen Muhammad and John Lee Malvo randomly targeted people with sniper-style attacks. The attacks left 10 people dead, three wounded and triggered one of the region's largest manhunts.

Advertisement

The men were apprehended in late October. In 2004, Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison. In 2009, Muhammad, 48, was executed in Virginia.

The incident drew headlines nationally as authorities struggled to piece together clues to stop the killings. The gunmen mocked law enforcement with cryptic messages, even leaving a tarot card as a clue.

RELATED Test links gun, men to DC sniper killings

The two men attempted to extract a ransom from authorities to stop the shooting and complained of being unable to make contact. While the hunt involved many agencies, Moose was often the public face of the response and made appeals for the gunmen to reach out.

In 2003, Moose resigned from the department after the county said its ethics code prevented him from writing a book about the incident, Three Weeks in October: The Manhunt for the Serial Sniper.

Born in North Carolina, Moose became Portland, Ore.'s first Black police chief, leading the force through the 1990s.

RELATED Sniper link to home in Tacoma, Wash.?

Current Portland police Chief Chuck Lovell, who is also Black, issued a statement saying Moose was a "large presence and had a servant's heart"

"I feel connected to Chief Moose as he was the first African American chief, a champion of community policing and led the Bureau during challenging times," Lovell said.

Advertisement

After leaving the Montgomery County police force, Moose worked for the U.S. Air Force, the Honolulu Police Department and helped with rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, before retiring in Florida, according to The Oregonian.

RELATED Sniper's cryptic quote may be from fable

Notable deaths of 2021

American professor Coleman Barks (L) poet and professor emeritus of English, Unversity of Georgia, Athens (1967 to 1997) and professor Robert Bly listen to translations during a ceremony at Tehran University in Tehran, Iran on May 17, 2006. Barks received an honorary doctorate for his work translating 13th century poet Meulana Jalaludiin Rumi's poems to English. (UPI Photo/Mohammad Kheirkhah) | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration says programs that allow oil and gas production on federal lands short-changes taxpayers and the environment while rewarding speculators at the expense of consumers.
10-year-old among six injured in Durham, N.C., mall shooting
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
10-year-old among six injured in Durham, N.C., mall shooting
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Durham, N.C., shopping mall left six people injured, three with gunshot wounds, Friday, police said.
Stocks fall to new lows Friday on news of emerging COVID-19 variant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stocks fall to new lows Friday on news of emerging COVID-19 variant
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- News of a new and more dangerous strain of the coronavirus sent the stock market reeling Friday, where the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all posted the kind of losses they have not seen in months.
After weeks of deals, Black Friday sees smaller crowds, fewer items, longer waits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
After weeks of deals, Black Friday sees smaller crowds, fewer items, longer waits
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- With coronavirus pandemic rules allowing shoppers to return to stores for Black Friday, customers will find less congestion and crowds but fewer items and longer waits because of staffing shortages.
Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A new report contends the right to religious exemptions from the law -- like those that have allowed medical professionals to refuse to provide contraceptive healthcare -- has expanded vastly in the past decade.
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A Newark, N.J. police officer faces charges for allegedly hitting a man with his personal car and taking the body home where he discussed what to do with his mother.
Alberta clipper to coat Upper Midwest, Great Lakes with snow
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alberta clipper to coat Upper Midwest, Great Lakes with snow
A quick-hitting storm, known as an Alberta clipper is forecast to usher in frigid air and the first accumulating snow of the season for some across a wide swath of the country.
Chicago mother shot dead in same spot as her son 2 days earlier
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chicago mother shot dead in same spot as her son 2 days earlier
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Chicago police on Thursday were investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman who was slain at the same spot as her 14-year-old son just days earlier.
Bidens send Thanksgiving message honoring lives lost during pandemic
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens send Thanksgiving message honoring lives lost during pandemic
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- In a Thanksgiving video message posted on Twitter, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent appreciation to service members who lost their lives during the pandemic.
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Local authorities are looking for answers Thursday after finding hundreds of FedEx packages discarded in a ravine in an Alabama county north of Birmingham.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement