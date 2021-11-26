Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2021 / 7:51 PM

10-year-old among six injured in Durham, N.C., mall shooting

By Danielle Haynes

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Durham, N.C., shopping mall left six people injured, three with gunshot wounds, Friday, police said.

Durham police Chief Patrice Andrews said the shooting began around 3:23 p.m. on the second floor of The Streets of Southpoint Mall.

Three people were injured by the gunshots, including a 10-year-old struck by a bullet ricochet. The Durham Police Department said the child's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Leonardo Williams, city council member-elect, told WNCN-TV in Raleigh, N.C., that a second person was hospitalized in critical condition and the third has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the evacuation of the mall, but not by bullets.

Andrews said the shooting involved two groups of people who knew each other, according to The Herald Sun in Durham. Officers detained one person.

"We will be making several arrests, I'm certain, during the course of this investigation," Andrews said.

The police chief called for an end to gun violence.

"We have worked with all of our federal partners to identify these individuals that are bent on coming to our community and wreaking havoc, we will be sending them to federal prison," she said during a news conference.

