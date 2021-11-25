NYC ready to light up Rockefeller Christmas tree, which comes from Maryland for 1st time

The tree will be the centerpiece for the famous Christmastime tradition when it's lit on Dec. 1.
The last time a Rockefeller tree came from a state other than New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Pennsylvania was 1998, when the tree was grown in Ohio. A tree from Maine was used in 1977.
Devon and Julie Price of Elkton, Md., provided the tree but were initially hesitant to part with it when Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze came knocking this year.
Eventually, Pauze was able to persuade the couple that the tree would be shared with the entire world, something that Devon Price ultimately concluded is "quite the honor."
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lifted into place by a crane after its arrival in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"We were very surprised but we are happy to be able to share it with everyone," Julie Price added. "It's a special tree and it will be beautiful at Rockefeller Center and I hope everybody enjoys it."
Some local New York farmers were upset by the decision to go elsewhere for the iconic tree.
"Being a New York state tree farmer, we are firm believers of New York grown," F.J. Spinelli, who owns Airfield Farms in Newburgh with his wife, Kat, told the Albany Times Union.
"We are in New York, let's support New York. It's kind of disappointing hearing it's coming from Maryland."