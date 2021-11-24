Report: Expenditures outpace personal income growth in October

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Personal incomes increased 0.5% over the past month, but personal consumption expenditures continued to outpace those raises, with a jump of 1.3% over the same period, the Commerce Department said in a report Wednesday.
The figures highlighted the increasing pressure inflation is playing on the economy. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is a key figure watched by federal regulators, increased by 4.1% over the past 12 months.