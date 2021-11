1/5

Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young testifies about President Joe Biden's proposed budget request for the fiscal 2022 during a Senate hearing on June 8. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected Wednesday to nominate Shalanda Young as director of the Office of Management and Budget, where she would become the first Black person to hold the position, according to news reports. The New York Times, USA Today and Washington Post reported the move. Advertisement

Young would succeed former nominee Neera Tanden, who was forced to withdraw in March after drawing bipartisan opposition over critical Twitter posts targeting congressional members from both parties.

Young, who easily won confirmation earlier as deputy director of the budget office, has been serving as its interim director since the spring. She oversees the federal budget and the power to shape numerous other financial regulations.

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Young has served 14 years on Capitol Hill before her appointment to the OMB. She worked as clerk and staff director for the House appropriations committee, deputy staff director, professional staff member, subcommittee clerk, and detailee.

She oversaw the $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills for the appropriations committee, including disaster aid and major aspects of COVID-19 spending.

While she's expected to receive bipartisan support, Young will likely see some pushback from Republicans. In her last confirmation hearing, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, quizzed Young about previous comments about removing the so-called Hyde amendment, which prohibits federal funds from going toward most abortions in federal spending bills.