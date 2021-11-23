At least 1 dead, 1 missing after explosion levels 3 homes in Flint, Mich.

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed, three homes were destroyed and another person is missing after a sudden explosion and fire in Flint, Mich., authorities said Tuesday.

Officials said the blast was reported late Monday on the city's west side. When firefighters arrived, the area was engulfed in flames.

Authorities said one person is dead, one remains missing and two were injured.

Flint is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.

Utility companies shut off power and gas to the area and company officials went to the scene to check for leaks and survey the extent of damage to underground systems.

A shelter was set up to help those displaced by the blast and church leaders have offered support.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known.