Two days before Thanksgiving, a glass bottle shortage, caused by the U.S. supply chain crunch is affecting the wine and spirits industry. Experts say it could make it harder to find your favorite products, while a price increase could be passed on to consumers. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Like many other commodities, glass jars are getting harder to come by because of the U.S. supply chain crunch, and the liquor industry is feeling the pressure just two days ahead of Thanksgiving. That has wine and spirit makers scrambling ahead of the busy holiday season. Advertisement

While the glass shortage across the Unite States is affecting multiple industries, businesses that rely on glass jars are finding it particularly hard to sell their products. One Colorado-based cosmetics company said prices for the glass jars she uses to bottle her products have almost doubled since last year.

That shortage will likely drive up consumer prices of everything from spaghetti sauce to your favorite holiday beverage, whether it's California wine or Kentucky bourbon.

There is no singular reason for the shortage. Rising consumer demand, continuing labor shortages and international manufacturing delays are all conspiring to lead to higher transportation costs and inflation.

The results mean you could have to visit multiple locations while searching for the liquor store for specific products and sizes.

Distilled Spirits Council chief economist David Ozgo told NBC News the shortage could "eventually lead to even tighter supplies of smaller-volume bottles down the line because the [distributor] emphasis will likely go on the more popular sizes, the 750 milliliter and the 1.75 liter."

Advertisement