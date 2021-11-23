Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 8:14 PM

Hospitals decry funding cuts in Build Back Better act

By Hannah Zhihan Jiang, Medill News Service

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- WASHINGTON -- Hospital groups and some members of Congress are demanding Democrats drop the proposed reduction in federal funding for some hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured patients in the Biden administration's $1.7 trillion social spending bill, which passed in the House and now awaits a vote in the Senate.

The Build Back Better act would reduce the payments made to hospitals that treat many uninsured or low-income patients who may not be able to pay. These payments are known as Disproportionate Share Hospital payments.

Advertisement

The Build Back Better act would make cuts to those payments under the premise that expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act make up for those subsidies.

Some hospital groups and lawmakers have called the cut in funding "punitive" because it only would cut the hospital funding in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.

RELATED House passes $1.7 trillion social spending bill after record rant by Rep. Kevin McCarthy

"It has everything to do with wanting these states to expand Medicaid and trying to withhold financial payments in order to penalize state like Florida that have not expanded Medicaid," said Mary Mayhew, president of the Florida Hospital Association.

The penalty would be experienced by hospitals and those who depend on hospitals for access to healthcare, Mayhew said.

Advertisement

In a letter to Congress, eight hospital associations, including America's Essential Hospitals and the American Hospital Associations, stated that increasing the number of Americans with healthcare coverage should not come at the expense of vital funding for hospitals, especially at a time when hospitals are still treating many COVID-19 patients.

RELATED Biden pushes for electric vehicle future in visit to Detroit GM plant

"The last thing Georgia hospitals and patients need right now is a reduction in federal funding, especially as they're working overtime to keep our families and communities safe and healthy during this pandemic," Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said in a statement. "I vehemently oppose this provision."

On Nov. 1, Warnock, along with other Democrats from Georgia, sent a letter to Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding the removal of the DSH cuts.

Florida and Georgia are among the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid and rank in the Top 5 in rate of uninsured people calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019.

RELATED Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill

Some analysts said the insurance expansion in the Build Back Better act could offset the cut in hospital funding. Researchers from the Urban Institute said in a report that in a year, hospitals would receive $6.8 billion in new spending from the subsidies, "about 15 times larger than the expected DSH cuts of $444 million."

Advertisement

"There are flaws in that argument," said Shoshana Krilow, senior vice president of public policy and government relations at Vizient, a healthcare services company, "History has taught us that it's just not true that everyone will, immediately, get coverage on the marketplace."

There is no penalty if people opt not to purchase insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The tax penalty was removed in 2018, under former President Donald Trump's tax cut bill passed by Congress in 2017.

While it might take years of education and outreach for people to purchase insurance, the DSH payment cuts would go into effect immediately, Krilow said.

She also pointed out that the bill would only subsidize the insurance expansion from 2022 to 2025, while the cuts to the DSH payments would be permanent.

"What's important to note is that the impact is going to be felt by a fairly small number of hospitals that really rely on these DSH payments," said Beth Feldpush, senior vice president of policy and advocacy at America's Essential Hospitals.

Without the DSH payments, essential hospitals would have to reduce hours at outpatient clinics, and cut staff and social services workers, Feldpush said

"Hospitals would have to make harder and harder decisions," she said.

Advertisement

Six Republican senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, are requesting additional economic analysis of the DSH payment cuts from the Congressional Budget Office before the Build Back Better act goes before the Senate. They sent the request on Friday, the same day the bill passed in the House.

"The sweeping federal overreach pushed by the Biden administration is a direct attempt to punish states like Tennessee providing personalized care for our vulnerable communities," Blackburn said.

If the provision of hospital funding reduction is signed into law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the affected hospitals could lose $35 billion over 10 years.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden leads a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the North American Leaders' Summit in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared in court for the first time to face homicide charges for killing multiple people by ramming his car into a crowd at a Wisconsin parade as prosecutors said the death toll rose to six.
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The jury broke after 6 hours of deliberations Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on a street in Brunswick, Ga.
Jury finds white supremacists conspired in deadly Unite the Right rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury finds white supremacists conspired in deadly Unite the Right rally
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday found that white supremacists conspired to take part in intimidation and violence during a 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that left three people dead.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed the leaders of three extremist groups: the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and 1st Amendment Praetorian.
Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- With millions on the move for Thanksgiving and the cost of gas higher, President Biden has ordered the release of millions of barrels of oil from the strategic reserve in a move to bring down prices at the pump.
Jury says CVS, Walgreens, Walmart had role in opioid crisis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury says CVS, Walgreens, Walmart had role in opioid crisis
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday said pharmacies at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart contributed to the influx of large quantities of pain pills in two Ohio counties, contributing to the deadly opioid crisis.
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Missouri Judge ordered Kevin Strickland to be released from prison Tuesday after serving 43 years behind bars in the state's longest known wrongful imprisonment.
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an attorney for his family announced Tuesday.
Survey: Most Americans say suffering comes from people -- not God
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Survey: Most Americans say suffering comes from people -- not God
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new survey reveals that most Americans say bad things happen because of random chance, people's own actions and the way society is structured, rather than blaming God for human suffering.
Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police arrested three people after they allegedly broke into a department store at The Grove shopping center Monday night, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
China's birthrate decreases to lowest in decades
China's birthrate decreases to lowest in decades
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement