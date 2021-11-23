Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 12:48 AM

U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

By Darryl Coote
U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions Monday targeting a Russian entity involved in the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed further sanctions Monday targeting the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Russian entity Transadria Ltd., one of its vessels and a second unnamed vessel were blacklisted under the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019.

Advertisement

The blacklisted entities were identified for sanctions in a report the State Department submitted to Congress on Monday under the act that seeks to stop Russia from using its energy resources for coercive purposes.

According to the legislation, "Russia uses its energy export pipeline to create national and regional dependences on Russian energy supplies, leveraging these dependencies to expand its political, economic and military influence, weaken European security and undermine U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."

RELATED U.S. blacklists ISIS-K leaders as terrorist organization's threat grows

The project, according to its website, states the pipeline will transport natural gas from Russia through the Baltic Sea and into Germany to meet the European Union's rapidly declining domestic gas production.

The Biden administration is the third in succession to be against the $11 billion pipeline project, calling it a "bad deal" for Germany, Ukraine and for the United States' Central and Eastern European allies and partners.

Advertisement

In total, the Biden administration has sanctioned eight people and 17 vessels under the PEESA in connection to Nord Stream 2, though in May, President Joe Biden exempted a Germany company and its chief executive from the punitive measures.

RELATED Sudan reaches deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

"Even as the administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline to Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries and to push back against harmful Russian activities, including in the energy sphere," Blinken said in a statement Monday.

The sanctions were imposed amid rising concerns about a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia as it amasses forces along their border.

On Nov. 15, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to reduce tensions while reaffirming that the intergovernmental military alliance "stands with Ukraine."

RELATED U.S. sanctions Houthi leader over seizure of assets

"All NATO allies are united in their condemnation of Russia's behavior," he said, in reference to the military build up and its previous actions against Ukraine, including its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the United States to sanction Russia, accusing the Kremlin of generating an energy crisis in Europe while threatening his country's sovereignty.

Advertisement

"Ukraine urges you not to protect a geopolitical project that would make Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian aggression," he said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Board: Georgia colleges will not change building names linked to White supremacy
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Board: Georgia colleges will not change building names linked to White supremacy
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The board of regents for the University System of Georgia said it will not change the names of more than 70 of its buildings that bear those of figures who supported White supremacy, slavery and oppression.
U.S. blacklists ISIS-K leaders as terrorist organization's threat grows
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blacklists ISIS-K leaders as terrorist organization's threat grows
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. blacklisted a key financial facilitator for the Islamic State's Afghanistan branch as it targets the terrorist organization as its threat to the United States grows.
Judge: Iowa can't block Medicaid coverage for gender confirmation surgery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge: Iowa can't block Medicaid coverage for gender confirmation surgery
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa cannot deny transgender residents Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries, according to a ruling made public on Monday, which says to do so is unconstitutional.
Theranos founder Holmes touts high hopes of failed startup at fraud trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Theranos founder Holmes touts high hopes of failed startup at fraud trial
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes resumed testifying in her high-profile fraud trial Monday in San Jose, answering questions from defense attorneys about her high hopes as founder of the failed startup Theranos.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Monday subpoenaed Alex Jones, Roger Stone and three other Trump allies connected with rallies that preceded the march on the Capitol.
Parkland shooting victims, gov't agree to settle lawsuit against FBI
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Parkland shooting victims, gov't agree to settle lawsuit against FBI
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Victims of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., high school massacre have reached a settlement with the government in their lawsuit filed against the FBI, a court filing showed Monday.
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey was ordered last year to pay nearly $31 million to MRC, the studio that developed Netflix's "House of Cards," according to court documents released Monday.
Nasdaq slides as treasury bonds rise after Jerome Powell nomination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nasdaq slides as treasury bonds rise after Jerome Powell nomination
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.26% after previously hitting an intraday record Monday as bond yields rose after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell to remain as Federal Reserve chairman.
Biden nominates Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden nominates Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chairman, citing his support for unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best-selling author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Best-selling author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- American poet Robert Bly, a towering literary figure whose work earned him accolades including a National Book Award but whose theories on masculinity drew criticism, died Sunday in Minneapolis. He was 94.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance'
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance'
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
TSA faces surge in holiday travelers, deadline for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
TSA faces surge in holiday travelers, deadline for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement