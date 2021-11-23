Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 1:37 PM

Senators ask Joe Biden to urge WTO to open up vaccine production

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Senators ask Joe Biden to urge WTO to open up vaccine production
President Joe Biden announces Jerome Powell as his nominee for a second term as the Federal Reserve chair at the White House on Monday. Nine senators called on Biden to urge the World Trade Organization to waive international intellectual property rules. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Nine senators sent President Joe Biden a letter urging him to call for a waiver of international intellectual property rules for vaccines at the World Trade Organization ministerial conference.

The letter, signed by former presidential candidates Elizbeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said a "meaningful waiver" would lead to an increased production of coronavirus vaccines around the world, especially in developing countries.

Advertisement

"By securing a waiver agreement at the WTO Ministerial, your administration can demonstrate real and impactful American global leadership," the lawmakers said in the letter, according to The Hill newspaper.

"If the Ministerial Conference cannot deliver a solution, the WTO -- and the wealthy nations blocking the waiver -- will continue to lose credibility with the developing world. We urge you to seize this opportunity to engage actively and productively at the WTO [to] deliver on your promise to defeat the pandemic."

RELATED Biden asks appeals court to reinstate workplace vaccine mandate

Other Democratic senators signing the letter included Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico.

Advertisement

The letter makes a similar plea that Human Rights Watch and other international groups made this week, asking Biden to address intellectual property rules to enhance vaccine production.

"Your leadership in securing a meaningful WTO waiver and helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic and the misery it is causing all of humanity is a moral necessity," said the Human Rights Watch letter to Biden which was signed onto by Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders and other organizations.

RELATED Kenya restricts travel, services to those unvaccinated for COVID-19

"It would help restore U.S. standing around the world and create a sense of relief among U.S. residents that their president was taking strong action to return normalcy to their lives."

RELATED Success of COVID-19 antiviral pills hinges on access to speedy, accurate tests

Latest Headlines

Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police arrested three people after they allegedly broke into a department store at The Grove shopping center Monday night, officials said.
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Dollar Tree announced that its price point will increase next month from $1 to $1.25 to cover cost increases and continue offering products that increased beyond its traditional price threshold.
Liquor industry facing glass bottle shortage ahead of holiday season
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Liquor industry facing glass bottle shortage ahead of holiday season
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Like many other commodities, glass jars are getting harder to come by because of the U.S. supply chain crunch, and the liquor industry is feeling the pressure just two days ahead of Thanksgiving.
Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- With millions on the move for Thanksgiving and the cost of gas higher, President Biden has ordered the release of millions of barrels of oil from the strategic reserve in a move to bring down prices at the pump.
Murder rate in Washington, D.C., rises to highest level in almost 20 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Murder rate in Washington, D.C., rises to highest level in almost 20 years
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The homicide rate in Washington, D.C., which for many years at the end of the 20th century was one of the most dangerous cities in the country, has risen to its highest level in almost two decades.
Jury begins deliberations in trial for murder of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury begins deliberations in trial for murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The jury began deliberations Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on a street in Brunswick, Ga.
At least 1 dead, 1 missing after explosion levels 3 homes in Flint, Mich.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 1 missing after explosion levels 3 homes in Flint, Mich.
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed, three homes were destroyed and another person is missing after a sudden explosion and fire in Flint, Mich., authorities said Tuesday.
Biden asks appeals court to reinstate workplace vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden asks appeals court to reinstate workplace vaccine mandate
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to revive his administration's workplace vaccine mandate, which was blocked by an appeals court earlier this month.
Losing loved ones to COVID-19, many turn to tattoos as memorials
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Losing loved ones to COVID-19, many turn to tattoos as memorials
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- It was Saturday morning at Southbay Tattoo and Body Piercing in Carson, Calif., and owner Efrain Espinoza Diaz Jr. was prepping for his first tattoo of the day -- a memorial portrait of a man his widow wanted on her arm.
'This is not patient care': Abortion providers await court decision on Texas law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'This is not patient care': Abortion providers await court decision on Texas law
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- When Texas imposed the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, doctors and clinics were forced to move their patients quickly to out-of-state providers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
Board: Georgia colleges will not change building names linked to White supremacy
Board: Georgia colleges will not change building names linked to White supremacy
U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement