Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 11:17 PM

Biden, Harris, spouses volunteer at D.C. nonprofit before Thanksgiving

By Daniel Uria
1/6
Biden, Harris, spouses volunteer at D.C. nonprofit before Thanksgiving
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to employees before participating in a service project at D.C. Central Kitchen in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses volunteered to serve food at a Washington, D.C., nonprofit on Tuesday.

The president and vice president along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited D.C. Central Kitchen where they took turns assembling meals that are provided to homeless shelters, after-school programs and rehabilitation clinics.

Advertisement

They also heard from the head of D.C. Central Kitchen about the nonprofit, which recycles food from local caterers, restaurants and hotels to provide its meals.

Biden expressed his gratitude for the kitchen's workers, saying he was thankful for "the people standing right next to me."

RELATED Liquor industry facing glass bottle shortage ahead of holiday season

The president and first lady traveled to Nantucket, Mass., Tuesday night where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday to revive a family tradition.

In Biden's 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad the president said Thanksgiving was the first holiday he and his wife spent together with his sons while he was serving in the Senate after his cheif of staff suggested they celebrate the holiday with "the nuclear family alone."

Advertisement

"I wasn't sure what exactly he was trying to say, until he explained it might be easiest on everybody if the four of us -- me and Jill, Beau and Hunt -- went away alone," Biden wrote. "He suggested the island of Nantucket, which was an hour by ferry south of Cape Cod. Neither Jill nor I had ever been there, but we decided to go ahead and make an adventure out of it."

RELATED Thanksgiving travel surging this year -- along with gas prices

The trip became a yearly tradition, but the Biden family opted not to travel to Nantucket for Thanksgiving last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Thanksgiving meals en route to troops around the world

Latest Headlines

Massachusetts orders hospitals with limited capacity to end non-urgent procedures
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Massachusetts orders hospitals with limited capacity to end non-urgent procedures
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed an emergency order on Tuesday directing hospitals with limited capacity to reduce non-essential procedures amid the pandemic.
Hospitals decry funding cuts in Build Back Better act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hospitals decry funding cuts in Build Back Better act
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hospital groups and some members of Congress are demanding Democrats drop the proposed reduction in federal funding for some hospitals in the Biden administration's $1.7 trillion social spending bill.
Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared in court for the first time to face homicide charges for killing multiple people by ramming his car into a crowd at a Wisconsin parade as prosecutors said the death toll rose to six.
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The jury broke after 6 hours of deliberations Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on a street in Brunswick, Ga.
Jury finds white supremacists conspired in deadly Unite the Right rally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury finds white supremacists conspired in deadly Unite the Right rally
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday found that white supremacists conspired to take part in intimidation and violence during a 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that left three people dead.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed the leaders of three extremist groups: the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and 1st Amendment Praetorian.
Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- With millions on the move for Thanksgiving and the cost of gas higher, President Biden has ordered the release of millions of barrels of oil from the strategic reserve in a move to bring down prices at the pump.
Jury says CVS, Walgreens, Walmart had role in opioid crisis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury says CVS, Walgreens, Walmart had role in opioid crisis
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday said pharmacies at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart contributed to the influx of large quantities of pain pills in two Ohio counties, contributing to the deadly opioid crisis.
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Missouri Judge ordered Kevin Strickland to be released from prison Tuesday after serving 43 years behind bars in the state's longest known wrongful imprisonment.
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an attorney for his family announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
Jury breaks after first day of deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery case
China's birthrate decreases to lowest in decades
China's birthrate decreases to lowest in decades
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement