Police hold 'person of interest' in Wisconsin holiday parade crash that killed 5

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Waukesha, Wis., are expected to identify a possible suspect Monday in the crash on Sunday that killed at least five people during a Christmas parade near Milwaukee. Authorities are investigating the deadly crash that occurred in Waukesha on Sunday during the city's Christmas Parade. Police say a red SUV drove into the crowd and killed at least five people and injured about 40. Advertisement

Investigators say they have detained a person of interest, but have not yet called that person a suspect. Multiple news outlets have identified the person of interest, who police are expected to name at the next briefing on Monday.

Authorities say they will give additional information in a briefing on Monday morning.

Waukesha is located about 15 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

The deadly crash has disrupted various operations in the city. Officials said that City Hall would be closed on Monday, along with all schools in the Waukesha School District. Main Street in downtown Waukesha, where the crash occurred, was also still closed on Monday.

The city asked that all temporary memorials should be placed at a nearby park once everything reopens at or near the crash site. Authorities are also still asking witnesses to come forward with information.

City officials have also announced the creation of the "United for Waukesha Community Fund" and a counseling hotline to aid victims' families and survivors.

If you are experiencing emotional distress the Disaster Distress Helpline is here for you. Call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor - 24/7.#Waukesha pic.twitter.com/orAYcHDWGI— cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) November 22, 2021

"The community mourns the loss of our community members and those injured," the city tweeted early Monday. "We are asking for the community to come together during this time and to keep the families in your prayers."

Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all flags statewide to be flown at half-staff and called on the communities to "pray for the Waukesha community and the kids, loved ones, and neighbors whose lives were forever changed by an unthinkable tragedy."

Additional statements of support poured in from around Wisconsin and the United States.

"The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking," tweeted Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

"My thoughts and prayers for everyone injured in Waukesha's Christmas parade," tweeted Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. "My gratitude for all law enforcement, medical personnel, and community members who are responding."

"We are devastated and angry by the senseless and horrific act in Waukesha today and send our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones," the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who were impacted by the tragic events at the holiday parade in Waukesha," Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers tweeted.

"We must all come together to support each other in these difficult times," tweeted the NFL's Green Bay Packers.