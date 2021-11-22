Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 2:04 PM

Department of Labor finalizes rules for $15 minimum wage for federal contractors

By Don Jacobson
Department of Labor finalizes rules for $15 minimum wage for federal contractors
Service Employee International Union members demonstrate for a $15 per hour minimum wage during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 19. File photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Monday finalized its rules for the implementation of a new $15 minimum wage for employees working on federal contracts under an executive order by President Joe Biden.

The agency announced it has completed the rulemaking process necessary to put Executive Order 14026 into effect as planned on Jan. 30, 2022.

Advertisement

Biden signed the order in April, under which the minimum hourly rate for federal contractors rises from $10.95 per hour, updating the terms of an executive order signed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

It applies to new contracts, renewals and extensions of existing contracts and is expected to affect some 327,000 workers, many of whom work as food service employees and nursing assistants, according to the Labor Department.

RELATED Biden to nominate Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair

"The workers helped by Executive Order 14026 and today's final rule do essential work on our nation's behalf," Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in a statement. "They build and repair the federal infrastructure, clean and maintain our national parks, monuments and other federal facilities, care for our veterans, and ensure federal workers and military service members are provided with safe and nutritious food.

Advertisement

"Implementing this executive order improves the economic security of these workers and their families, many of whom are women and people of color," he added.

In addition to raising the minimum wage, the new rules call for annual updates to keep pace with inflation and phase out the lower minimum wage for tipped workers on federal contracts by 2024.

RELATED Thanksgiving dinner to cost 14% more this year compared to 2020

The measure also mandates a $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities.

RELATED New unemployment claims in U.S. fall closer to level before COVID-19 slowdown

Latest Headlines

U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House on Monday urged a federal appeals court to affirm a lower court ruling and reject former President Donald Trump's attempt to block the release of records relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A 39-year-old man suspected of killing five and injuring at least 48 when he plowed his vehicle into a Wisconsin holiday parade was involved in a domestic dispute just before the incident, police said Monday.
Georgia Assembly passes map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Georgia Assembly passes map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved a new political map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., giving Republicans a much greater chance to regain the seat she has won for two consecutive elections.
GM wades into electric boat sector with 25% stake in marine motor company
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM wades into electric boat sector with 25% stake in marine motor company
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Auto giant General Motors announced on Monday that it's bought a significant stake in a company that manufactures electric boat motors.
Thanksgiving meals en route to troops around the world
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thanksgiving meals en route to troops around the world
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Holiday meals will look more normal this year as turkeys, ham, sweet potatoes and eggnog make their way to troops around the world.
$100 million donation from Jeff Bezos is Obama Foundation's largest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$100 million donation from Jeff Bezos is Obama Foundation's largest
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, the foundation's largest gift to date.
NY Assembly finds evidence of sexual harassment by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NY Assembly finds evidence of sexual harassment by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee released a report on its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, detailing evidence that he engaged in sexual harassment.
Florida court formally clears 'Groveland Four' of 1949 rape accusations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida court formally clears 'Groveland Four' of 1949 rape accusations
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida district court on Monday formally cleared four Black men -- known as the "Groveland Four" -- who were accused of raping a White woman and attacking her husband more than seven decades ago.
Supreme Court says Tennessee isn't taking water that belongs to Mississippi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court says Tennessee isn't taking water that belongs to Mississippi
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued its first decision of the new term on Monday, ruling that Tennessee has not been illegally taking water underground that belongs to Mississippi.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to resume testimony in fraud trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to resume testimony in fraud trial
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes will resume testifying in her high-profile fraud trial Monday. She is accused of bilking more than $700 million from investors in her Theranos venture.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement