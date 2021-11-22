Trending
Nov. 22, 2021 / 4:10 PM

Thanksgiving travel surging this year -- along with gas prices

By Megan Hadley
In many states, gas prices are on the rise ahead of a busy week for holiday travel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- As gas prices surge around the United States, more people than last year still plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, according to AAA.

The auto group projects that 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year. That's an increase of 6.4 million, or 13%, over last year when COVID-19 led many people to curtail or cancel plans to visit family and friends for the holiday.

AAA said about 48.3 million people will drive somewhere for Thanksgiving and 4.2 million will fly.

In many states, gas prices are on the rise.

Last week, gas prices in California hit a record high, topping out at $4.682 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California. On Monday, the price for a gallon of regular, unleaded was $4.706.

In Florida, gas prices on Thanksgiving are predicted to be the highest in eight years.

"High gas prices are not something drivers will be thankful for this Thanksgiving," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for the AAA-The Auto Club Group.

President Joe Biden last week called for an investigation into potential illegal conduct from gas companies, who may be charging more at at the pump than necessary.

In a letter addressed to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, Biden said, "The bottom line is this: Gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies' costs are declining."

Gas prices are falling in some states, including Ohio.

The Enquirer in Cincinnati reported the cheapest station in the city was priced Monday at $2.93 per gallon.

