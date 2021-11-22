Trending
Nov. 22, 2021 / 4:59 PM

Best-selling author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94

By Don Jacobson
Poet and author Robert Bly (R) is shown with fellow American literary figure Coleman Barks (L) during a ceremony at Tehran University in Iran on May 17, 2006. Bly died Sunday at age 94. File photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- American poet Robert Bly, a towering literary figure whose work earned him accolades including a National Book Award but whose theories on masculinity drew criticism, died Sunday in Minneapolis, his family said. He was 94.

Bly, a best-selling author and antiwar activist who helped introduced international poets to American audiences, died at home with most of his family by his side, his daughter, Mary Bly, told the Star Tribune newspaper.

"We played Chopin all the day before, and literally all his children were around him. And when he took his final breath it was with a choral hallelujah," she said.

A Minnesota native of striking appearance at well over 6 feet with a thick frame and sporting a head of thick, frequently unkempt hair, Bly was long considered one of the nation's leading advocates for poetry and is credited with shaking up a largely complacent scene beginning in 1962 with his first major collection, Silence in the Snowy Fields, which he authored with his first wife, the writer Carol Bly.

Six years later he won a National Book Award for his collection The Light Around the Body. By then he had emerged as a prominent critic of the Vietnam War, reflected in such angry poems as "Counting Small-Boned Bodies" and "The Teeth Mother Naked at Last."

During this period, Bly drew big crowds to his poetry readings, which he staged with theatrical flair with backgrounds of drums and sitars and would include hours-long recitations, frequently from memory.

In the 1990s, he achieved another level of fame -- but also controversy -- with the publication of Iron John: A Book About Men, which became an international best-seller. Prompted by the death of his father, Bly in the book employs a mythological framework to offer "a new vision of what it means to be a man."

It attracted a potent following among those who agreed with its thesis that modern civilization had disassociated men from their feelings and was a key work of the era's "mythopoetic men's movement," which was characterized by drum circles, self-help activities and therapeutic workshops.

Iron John, however, drew significant backlash from feminists, who contended the book and men's movement it helped inspire did little to address the issues of masculine violence aimed at women and hostility to homosexuality.

Notable deaths of 2021

Kelly Monaco (L) and Heath Freeman attend the premiere of "Red Riding Hood" in Los Angeles on March 7, 2011. Freeman, known for his role as Howard Epps in "Bones," died at the age of 41 on November 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A proposed amendment to the Indian Health Care Improvement Act is intended to improve healthcare access for American Indians who live urban areas, its advocates say.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- As gas prices surge around the United States, more people than last year still plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, according to AAA.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The number of Americans who ranked economic concerns as the nation's top problem has reached the highest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a new Gallup poll.
A largely quiet weather pattern should prevent widespread travel worries from the weather ahead of Thanksgiving, forecasters said.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House on Monday urged a federal appeals court to affirm a lower court ruling and reject former President Donald Trump's attempt to block the release of records relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A 39-year-old man suspected of killing five and injuring at least 48 when he plowed his vehicle into a Wisconsin holiday parade was involved in a domestic dispute just before the incident, police said Monday.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved a new political map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., giving Republicans a much greater chance to regain the seat she has won for two consecutive elections.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Auto giant General Motors announced on Monday that it's bought a significant stake in a company that manufactures electric boat motors.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Monday finalized its rules for the implementation of a new $15 minimum wage for employees working on federal contracts under an executive order by President Joe Biden.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Holiday meals will look more normal this year as turkeys, ham, sweet potatoes and eggnog make their way to troops around the world.
