Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 11:42 AM / Updated at 11:50 AM

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020

By Rich Klein
1/6
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020
Sara Atkins holds the ashes of Alex "Lenny" Lloyd, who died of COVID-19, during a protest outside the Capitol calling for the passage of a pandemic preparedness bill on Wednesday.  Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The United States has passed another COVID-19 milestone: Deaths in 2021 have surpassed the total number of fatalities from the virus in 2020.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of late Sunday showed a total of 770,461 people have died of the coronavirus since February 2020, when that information began to be recorded. In 2020, there were an estimated 377,883 fatalities compared with about 392,578 in 2021 thus far.

Advertisement

About 59.1 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

The CDC said Friday the seven-day average of daily new cases was 88,482, a 16.1% increase from the previous week. "The level of community transmission in the U.S. remains high and cases are increasing," the agency said.

As cases have spiked in recent weeks, the Upper Midwest region has been hit particularly hard.

Advertisement

"I have never seen so many people on a ventilator at one time," Dr. Joshua Huelster, a critical care physician at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, told CBS News.

RELATED Vaccine-or-test COVID-19 requirements increase costs for governments

The Delta variant combined with some 40 percent of Americans still unvaccinated continue to be a challenge to slow the spread of COVID-19, many experts say.

Dr. Tom Friedan, a former CDC commissioner and former commissioner of health in New York City, said Sunday: "Delta is different, and targets the unvaccinated for hospitalization and death. We, too, must adapt. We must use all the tools we have, including vaccines, masks, ventilation and proven treatments, to outmatch the virus."

On Friday, the CDC's advisory panel authorized booster shots for anyone over the age of 18.

RELATED CDC panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

"The increase in protection you get from a boost over and above the original vaccination is substantial," Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said in an MSNBC interview on Monday.

As for the recent spike in positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, Fauci said, "The people who are in the hospital, the people who are in the ICUs and the people who die are overwhelmingly weighted toward the unvaccinated. That's been that way all along."

Advertisement

According to the Mayo Clinic, the states with the lowest vaccination rates, in order, include West Virginia, Wyoming, Alabama, Mississippi and North Dakota, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia. All of them show that less than 50 percent of their populations are fully vaccinated.

But even in states like Colorado, where there is a high vaccination rate, there has been a surge in cases.

"Colorado has the fifth-highest seven-day, per-capita coronavirus case count in the United States, and state forecasters say it's going to get worse before it gets better," according to a report in early November by the University of Colorado Health System. "Yet the state's vaccination rate ranks among the top one-third in the country, with about 72% of the state's eligible population now fully vaccinated.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court says Tennessee isn't taking water that belongs to Mississippi
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Supreme Court says Tennessee isn't taking water that belongs to Mississippi
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued its first decision of the new term on Monday, ruling that Tennessee has not been illegally taking water underground that belongs to Mississippi.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to resume testimony in fraud trial
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to resume testimony in fraud trial
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes will resume testifying in her high-profile fraud trial Monday. She is accused of bilking more than $700 million from investors in her Theranos venture.
Police hold 'person of interest' in Wisconsin holiday parade crash that killed 5
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police hold 'person of interest' in Wisconsin holiday parade crash that killed 5
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Waukesha, Wis., are expected to identify a possible suspect Monday in the crash on Sunday that killed at least five people during a Christmas parade near Milwaukee.
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Big box retailer Target says it will keep all U.S. stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, which is something it did last year due to COVID-19 and, will now do permanently.
Biden to nominate Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to nominate Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he will nominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for another term in the position, a move that's expected to meet with disappointment among some Democrats.
Peter Welch to run for Senate seat in Vermont vacated by Patrick Leahy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Peter Welch to run for Senate seat in Vermont vacated by Patrick Leahy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced Monday he would run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who recently announced he would not run for re-election.
Closing arguments to begin Monday in murder trial of 3 in Ahmaud Arbery killing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Closing arguments to begin Monday in murder trial of 3 in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Closing arguments against three men accused in the Georgia shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are expected to start Monday, in another case tinged with significant racial overtones after the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended.
TSA faces surge in holiday travelers, deadline for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
TSA faces surge in holiday travelers, deadline for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Millions of federal employees face a deadline on Monday to prove that they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -- including workers at the TSA, which is facing a large uptick in passengers for Thanksgiving.
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were injured when a car ran into the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in southern Wisconsin on Sunday night, police said.
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A controversial statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt that sits out front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City will be relocated to North Dakota, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement