Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 1:51 AM

Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
A controversial bronze statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt at the American Museum Of Natural History in New York City will be relocated to a yet-to-be-opened North Dakota library that bears the president's name. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A controversial statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt that sits out front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City will be relocated to North Dakota, officials said.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation announced the relocation in a statement Friday, stating the Theodore Roosevelt Equestrian Statue will be moved to a library that bears the former president's name in Medora, N. D.

Advertisement

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which is set to open in 2026, said it entered into an agreement with New York City for the long-term loan and reconsideration of the statue, which has resided outside the museum since 1940.

"We are grateful to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library for proposing a fitting new home for the Equestrian Statue," said Vicki Been, New York City's deputy mayor for Housing and Economic Development. "This long-term loan would allow an important part of the city's art collection to be appropriately contextualized, and we look forward to continuing to work with the library on next steps."

RELATED NYC real estate mogul charged with campaign finance scheme

The statue of the horse-mount 26th president flanked by walking Native American and African figures has been described as problematic due to its hierarchical depiction, and the museum had asked the city in June of last year amid renewed calls to tear down controversial statues for permission to remove it, which the city agreed to a year later.

Advertisement

The library agreed that the statue's composition is problematic as is its current location for not allowing passersby consent or context.

The agreement, it said, will allow the library to relocate it to storage as it considers how to display the statue in a way so it can serve as a tool to study the nation's past.

RELATED Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

"Museums are supposed to do hard thins," said Edward O'Keefe, chief executive officer of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation. "It is said that 'those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,' and our job is to forthrightly examine history to understand the present and make a better future."

RELATED Female employee files sexual harassment lawsuit against Tesla

Latest Headlines

5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were injured when a car ran into the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in southern Wisconsin on Sunday night, police said.
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities said Sunday that three people were in custody after dozens ransacked a San Francisco Bay Area department store a night earlier.
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Disney World has halted its COVID-19 mandate for workers, while Michigan is leading a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A woman who was seven months pregnant was shot and killed in Philadelphia while traveling back from her own baby shower on Saturday night, police said.
Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast
bc-weather-Northeasdter-coldest-air-of-season In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December.
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
A drenching storm is headed for the south-central United States later this week, just in time to soak Thanksgiving plans and potentially bring flooding to the region.
Police searching for man who discharged firearm at Atlanta airport
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police searching for man who discharged firearm at Atlanta airport
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Police are searching for Kenny Wells, 42, after he was charged with discharging a firearm contained in his luggage at a security checkpoint at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Saturday.
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Oregon State Police say they've busted a massive illegal marijuana operation in the southern part of the state.
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy christened the USS Marinette as its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship at a ceremony Saturday in Marinette, Wisc.
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The accidental discharge of a firearm triggered false alarms of an active shooter at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday and disrupted travel during the busy weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement