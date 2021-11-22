Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 3:21 PM

U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks

By Rich Klein
1/3
U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks
rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as president on January 6. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday urged a federal appeals court to affirm a lower court ruling and reject an effort by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of White House records that relate to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House select committee investigating the attack is trying to gain access to critical records held by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Advertisement

On Nov. 9, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan refused to issue the preliminary injunction sought by Trump, triggering an appeal by the former president.

Attorneys for the House filed a brief Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

RELATED Judge rejects Trump's request to block records from Jan. 6 committee

"Far from being able to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits, Mr. Trump is extremely unlikely to win on his claims," the brief said. "The Select Committee's request is squarely within its jurisdiction and driven by a clear legislative purpose: to understand the facts and causes surrounding the Jan. 6 attack in order to develop legislation and other measures that will protect our nation from a future assault."

Advertisement

The brief filed last week by Trump's attorneys said:

"Appellees and the court below contend that Congress possesses almost limitless power to issue requests for sensitive, privileged presidential records on any matter, at any time, for any reason. This unprecedented claim lacks a limiting principle, is not consistent with our constitutional separation of powers, and should be rejected."

RELATED Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Oral arguments before the three-judge appellate panel are set for Nov. 30.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to prevent release of White House records

Latest Headlines

Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A 39-year-old man suspected of killing five and injuring at least 48 when he plowed his vehicle into a Wisconsin holiday parade was involved in a domestic dispute just before the incident, police said Monday.
Georgia Assembly passes map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Georgia Assembly passes map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved a new political map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., giving Republicans a much greater chance to regain the seat she has won for two consecutive elections.
GM wades into electric boat sector with 25% stake in marine motor company
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM wades into electric boat sector with 25% stake in marine motor company
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Auto giant General Motors announced on Monday that it's bought a significant stake in a company that manufactures electric boat motors.
Department of Labor finalizes rules for $15 minimum wage for federal contractors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Department of Labor finalizes rules for $15 minimum wage for federal contractors
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Monday finalized its rules for the implementation of a new $15 minimum wage for employees working on federal contracts under an executive order by President Joe Biden.
Thanksgiving meals en route to troops around the world
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thanksgiving meals en route to troops around the world
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Holiday meals will look more normal this year as turkeys, ham, sweet potatoes and eggnog make their way to troops around the world.
$100 million donation from Jeff Bezos is Obama Foundation's largest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$100 million donation from Jeff Bezos is Obama Foundation's largest
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, the foundation's largest gift to date.
NY Assembly finds evidence of sexual harassment by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NY Assembly finds evidence of sexual harassment by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee released a report on its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, detailing evidence that he engaged in sexual harassment.
Florida court formally clears 'Groveland Four' of 1949 rape accusations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida court formally clears 'Groveland Four' of 1949 rape accusations
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida district court on Monday formally cleared four Black men -- known as the "Groveland Four" -- who were accused of raping a White woman and attacking her husband more than seven decades ago.
Supreme Court says Tennessee isn't taking water that belongs to Mississippi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court says Tennessee isn't taking water that belongs to Mississippi
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued its first decision of the new term on Monday, ruling that Tennessee has not been illegally taking water underground that belongs to Mississippi.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to resume testimony in fraud trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to resume testimony in fraud trial
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes will resume testifying in her high-profile fraud trial Monday. She is accused of bilking more than $700 million from investors in her Theranos venture.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance '
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement