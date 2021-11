Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., votes to approve the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, on December 13, 2019. The Georgia Assembly Monday passed a map that targets her district. File Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved a new political map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., giving Republicans a much greater chance to regain the seat she has won for two consecutive elections. McBath, whose son was killed by gun violence, won the suburban Atlanta district in 2018, upsetting Republican Karen Handel in a tight race. Last year, McBath won a rematch, solidifying the seat in a district that was once solidly Republican. Advertisement

The new map extends McBath's district north into more GOP-controlled areas, giving Republicans a solid 63.7% edge in voting-age adults.

The districting could give Republicans a 9-5 edge in House representation.

"The GOP couldn't beat me, so they redrew the lines," McBath said on Twitter Monday, announcing her intentions to run in the newly drawn district. "Here is what they didn't account for: Brian Kemp, the NRA, and the GOP will not have the final say on when I am done fighting for my son."

McBath's son, Jordan Davis, was shot to death in 2012 at 17 during a gas station confrontation over loud music with software developer Michael David Dunn in Jacksonville, Fla. Dunn claimed he was afraid for his life and shot Davis under Florida's Stand Your Ground Law, but was convicted of first-degree murder.