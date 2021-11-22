Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 11:16 PM

U.S. blacklists ISIS-K leaders as terrorist organization's threat grows

By Darryl Coote
U.S. blacklists ISIS-K leaders as terrorist organization's threat grows
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff above the White House in Washington, DC, on August 27, after a suicide bomber from ISIS-K killed more than 100 people, including 13 US troops, outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan a day prior. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration blacklisted a key financial facilitator for the Islamic State's Afghanistan branch as it targets the terrorist organization as its threat to the United States grows.

The Treasury sanctioned Ismatullah Khalozai, accusing him of being an international financial facilitator for the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.

Advertisement

The federal department said Khalozai has operated a Turkey-based business for the past two years that has transferred funds to finance ISIS-K operations. Prior to that, he operated a United Arab Emirates-based scheme that supported ISIS-K through sending luxury items to international locations for re-sale, the Treasury said, adding he is also accused of carrying out human smuggling operations for the terrorist organization.

"Today's designation underscores the United States' determination to prevent ISIS-K and its members from exploiting the international financial system to support terrorist acts in Afghanistan and beyond," Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

RELATED Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commits to Middle East security during Bahrain visit

To coincide with the Treasury's move, the State Department on Monday also blacklisted three ISIS-K leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, prohibiting U.S. persons from doing business with them and blocking all of their U.S.-based assets and interests in property.

Advertisement

The move follows the threat of the terrorist organization in Afghanistan continuing to grow following the U.S. military's exit from the country in late Summer.

Late last month, the Pentagon warned that within as little as six months ISIS-K could launch attacks against the United States outside of the Middle Eastern country.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Houthi leader over seizure of assets

"We are fairly certain that they have the intention to do so," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahlo told the Senate armed services committee on Oct. 26. "We have considerable evidence that they have the intent. The question at the moment is the capability."

The terrorist organization has been behind a slew of attacks in Afghanistan, including the suicide bombing that killed 13 service members and more than 100 Afghans near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul amid the U.S. military withdrawal from the country in August and a blast last month at an Afghanistan mosque that killed more than 50 people.

"We are committed to using all of our counterterrorism tools to counter ISIS-K and ensure that Afghanistan cannot again become a platform for international terrorism," Staes Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters during a Monday press briefing.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden lifts sanctions from four Burundi officials

Latest Headlines

Judge: Iowa can't block Medicaid coverage for gender confirmation surgery
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge: Iowa can't block Medicaid coverage for gender confirmation surgery
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa cannot deny transgender residents Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries, according to a ruling made public on Monday, which says to do so is unconstitutional.
Theranos founder Holmes touts high hopes of failed startup at fraud trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Theranos founder Holmes touts high hopes of failed startup at fraud trial
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes resumed testifying in her high-profile fraud trial Monday in San Jose, answering questions from defense attorneys about her high hopes as founder of the failed startup Theranos.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Monday subpoenaed Alex Jones, Roger Stone and three other Trump allies connected with rallies that preceded the march on the Capitol.
Parkland shooting victims, gov't agree to settle lawsuit against FBI
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Parkland shooting victims, gov't agree to settle lawsuit against FBI
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Victims of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., high school massacre have reached a settlement with the government in their lawsuit filed against the FBI, a court filing showed Monday.
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey was ordered last year to pay nearly $31 million to MRC, the studio that developed Netflix's "House of Cards," according to court documents released Monday.
Nasdaq slides as treasury bonds rise after Jerome Powell nomination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nasdaq slides as treasury bonds rise after Jerome Powell nomination
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.26% after previously hitting an intraday record Monday as bond yields rose after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell to remain as Federal Reserve chairman.
Biden nominates Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden nominates Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chairman, citing his support for unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best-selling author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Best-selling author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- American poet Robert Bly, a towering literary figure whose work earned him accolades including a National Book Award but whose theories on masculinity drew criticism, died Sunday in Minneapolis. He was 94.
Bill seeks to improve healthcare access for urban American Indians
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bill seeks to improve healthcare access for urban American Indians
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A proposed amendment to the Indian Health Care Improvement Act is intended to improve healthcare access for American Indians who live urban areas, its advocates say.
Thanksgiving travel surging this year -- along with gas prices
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Thanksgiving travel surging this year -- along with gas prices
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- As gas prices surge around the United States, more people than last year still plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, according to AAA.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance'
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance'
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement