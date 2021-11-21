Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2021 / 4:26 PM

Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower

By Daniel Uria

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia as she was traveling home from her own baby shower.

Philadelphia police said the gunfire began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found at the scene having sustained gunshot wounds in her head and stomach.

Advertisement

"There was an officer a couple blocks away who heard the shots. When they came here, they discovered her shot several times," Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. The unborn child was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Coulter said the woman was carrying gifts from her own baby shower when the shooting took place.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that the city was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking," Kenney wrote. "My heart goes out to the victim's loved ones during this painful time."

Read More

Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Memphis Police: Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot Two dead in gang shootout at Mexican tourist resort

Latest Headlines

Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast
bc-weather-Northeasdter-coldest-air-of-season In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December.
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
A drenching storm is headed for the south-central United States later this week, just in time to soak Thanksgiving plans and potentially bring flooding to the region.
Police searching for man who discharged firearm at Atlanta airport
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police searching for man who discharged firearm at Atlanta airport
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Police are searching for Kenny Wells, 42, after he was charged with discharging a firearm contained in his luggage at a security checkpoint at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Saturday.
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Oregon State Police say they've busted a massive illegal marijuana operation in the southern part of the state.
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy christened the USS Marinette as its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship at a ceremony Saturday in Marinette, Wisc.
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The accidental discharge of a firearm triggered false alarms of an active shooter at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday and disrupted travel during the busy weekend.
Senate confirms first Native American head of National Park Service
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Senate confirms first Native American head of National Park Service
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Charles "Chuck" Sams III has become the first Native American to lead the National Park Service.
Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in deadliest year on record
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in deadliest year on record
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Transgender Day of Remembrance observed Saturday mourned at least 46 people killed in the deadliest year on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Portland, Ore., police declare riot in Kyle Rittenhouse protests
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Portland, Ore., police declare riot in Kyle Rittenhouse protests
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Portland, Ore., declared a riot after dozens of people protested near the Justice Center against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commits to Middle East security during Bahrain visit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commits to Middle East security during Bahrain visit
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Middle East security during a visit to Bahrain for a global security think tank's annual dialogue on security challenges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets
Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement