Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2021 / 7:20 PM / Updated at 9:49 PM

Multiple killed, 23 injured after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade

By Allen Cone & Darryl Coote
Multiple killed, 23 injured after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
This photo of the Waukesha Holiday Parade was posted on the city's Facebook page before the crash. Photo courtesy City of Waukesha

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A car plowed into dozens of people at the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in southern Wisconsin on Sunday night, resulting in "some fatalities" and at least 23 people injured, police said.

Authorities said during an evening press conference that 11 adults and 12 minors were transferred by police, family and the fire department to six area hospitals while information about the deceased was being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Advertisement

"A parade is a celebration for our community," Mayor Shawn Reilly told reporters. "Today, our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration."

A red SUV drove through the parade route at around 4:40 p.m., authorities said. Waukesha is 19 miles west of Milwaukee and has a population of 72.000.

RELATED Air tanker crashes fighting Colorado wildfire, kills pilot

Police Chief Dan Thompson said at the media briefing that a person of interest was in custody and that the vehicle had been recovered.

"It is unknown at this time whether the incident has any nexus with terrorism," he said.

Thompson said the scene is safe and secure while the investigation remains "very fluid."

RELATED British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth

A police officer also discharged his weapon at the fleeing vehicle in an effort to bring it to a halt, he said, adding that no bystanders were injured as a result.

Advertisement

The parade began at 4 p.m. and was scheduled to end at 5 p.m.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that he saw the speeding vehicle along the parade route.

RELATED Four dead, child survives in plane crash in Michigan

"Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are struck by the vehicle. And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle."

He added, "It just all happened so fast."

A live feed of the parade operated by the City of Waukesha shows a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway of the parade.

A witness told WISN-TV a driver in an SUV was "barreling down the street" into people who were marching in the parade.

The parade area was evacuated and a shelter in place order, which has since been rescinded, was issued.

Waukesha is celebrating its 125th year with events throughout the 2021 calendar.

The Waukesha Police Department posted on its Facebook page: "Please avoid the downtown area for the time being."

Advertisement

A family reunification location was at the Waukesha Command Post.

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents the community, tweeted that he is monitoring the situation and that those searching for family should go to the Waukesha Metro Center.

"I'm praying for the safety of all those impacted by the senseless tragedy in Waukesha this evening," he said.

Wisconsin Tony Evers posted on Twitter: "Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

Latest Headlines

Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Disney World has halted its COVID-19 mandate for workers, while Michigan is leading a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A woman who was seven months pregnant was shot and killed in Philadelphia while traveling back from her own baby shower on Saturday night, police said.
Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast
bc-weather-Northeasdter-coldest-air-of-season In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December.
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
A drenching storm is headed for the south-central United States later this week, just in time to soak Thanksgiving plans and potentially bring flooding to the region.
Police searching for man who discharged firearm at Atlanta airport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police searching for man who discharged firearm at Atlanta airport
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Police are searching for Kenny Wells, 42, after he was charged with discharging a firearm contained in his luggage at a security checkpoint at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Saturday.
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Oregon State Police say they've busted a massive illegal marijuana operation in the southern part of the state.
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy christens its newest combat ship at Wisconsin ceremony
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy christened the USS Marinette as its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship at a ceremony Saturday in Marinette, Wisc.
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Accidental firearm discharge causes panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The accidental discharge of a firearm triggered false alarms of an active shooter at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday and disrupted travel during the busy weekend.
Senate confirms first Native American head of National Park Service
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Senate confirms first Native American head of National Park Service
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Charles "Chuck" Sams III has become the first Native American to lead the National Park Service.
Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in deadliest year on record
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in deadliest year on record
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Transgender Day of Remembrance observed Saturday mourned at least 46 people killed in the deadliest year on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
Drenching rainfall could flood out Thanksgiving plans in south-central U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement