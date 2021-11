Car rams into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; several injured

This photo of the Waukesha Holiday Parade was posted on the city's Facebook page before the crash. Photo courtesy City of Waukesha

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Several people were injured when a car ran into the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in southern Wisconsin on Sunday night. GMToday, a website serving the area, reported seven people walking in the parade were struck and injured by a red SUV that drove through the parade in in Waukesha, which is 19 miles west of Milwaukee. Advertisement

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported multiple people were on the ground after the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. CST. The parade began and was scheduled to end at 5 p.m.

"As we were walking back in between the buildings that we saw an SUV crossover, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route," Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the newspaper. "And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle. And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle."

He added, "It just all happened so fast."

A live feed of the parade operated by the City of Waukesha shows a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway of the parade.

A witness told WISN-TV a driver in an SUV was "barreling down the street" into people who were marching in the parade.

The parade area has been evacuated, WDJT-TV reported.

Waukesha is celebrating its 125th year with celebrations throughout the year.

The Waukesha Police Department posted on its Facebook page: "Please avoid the downtown area for the time being."

Also, a family reunification location was at the Waukesha Command Post.