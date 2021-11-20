Oregon State Police seize 'epic amount' of illegally grown marijuana

An illegal marijuana grow that Oregon State Police busted on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police



Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Oregon State Police say they've busted a massive illegal marijuana operation in the southern part of the state. Drug enforcement officers on Thursday served a search warrant in White City, Ore. that included five industrial-size warehouses, state police said. During the search, officers seized what they described as "an epic amount of illegal, processed marijuana." Advertisement

State police estimate they found half a million pounds of processed marijuana, valued at roughly $500 million. Over 100 people were detained, identified, interviewed and released, police said. Of those, several were identified as migrant workers living on-site in "subpar living conditions without running water."

"This is a very involved investigation and will be ongoing for several weeks," state police said in a news release.

Although Oregon voters legalized marijuana in 2014, the southern part of the state has continued to see illegal growing operations.

Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler told a legislative panel earlier this week that his county near the border with California has seen hundreds if not thousands of grows in the "green rush" that followed marijuana legalization.

He said legalization has put more strains on law enforcement who've had to respond to home invasions and other related calls. This year, he said the county saw an "explosion of grows" from people exploiting what he called the disjointed rules and state agencies that oversee marijuana.

"We don't have the resources in Jackson County to deal with something like that," he said.

Sickler said the illegal grows undermine the legal market and exacerbate drought conditions.

State Rep. Pam Marsh, a Democrat from southern Oregon, told lawmakers that illegal grows exploit migrant workers who have been found with minimal sanitation, sometimes with children on site. After grows are busted, workers who don't speak English are left on the street without a dime, she said.

"We need state agencies on the ground in our community to help with an emerging humanitarian disaster," she said.