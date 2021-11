Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations & Environment, speaks at the christening of the USS Marinette in Wisconsin on Saturday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy



Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy christened the USS Marinette as its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship at a ceremony Saturday in Marinette, Wisc. The Navy described the ship as "a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments" and respond to coastal threats, in addition to providing forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence. Advertisement

The littoral combat ship has two variants, the Freedom and the Independence, which are each designed and built by teams led by different companies. Lockheed Martin manufactures the Freedom in Marinette, Wisc. Austal USA oversees the Independence.

The USS Marinette is the thirteenth Freedom variant and 25th in the littoral combat ship class. The original Marinette, a Natick-class large fleet tugboat, was launched in 1967.

"The future USS Marinette will be the second U.S. Navy ship honoring the important naval heritage and shipbuilding history the city of Marinette is known for," U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in a statement.

The christening included a speech from Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations & Environment, and other top officials. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was also present at the ceremony.

