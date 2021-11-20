Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2021 / 1:05 PM

Portland, Ore., police declare riot in Kyle Rittenhouse protests

By Danielle Haynes

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Portland, Ore., declared a riot after dozens of people protested near the Justice Center against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin.

The demonstrators called for gun control reforms and a federal investigation into the case Friday night. The Oregonian reported about 100 people gathered near the Multnomah County Justice Center to protest the verdict, while KOIN-TV in Portland put the figure at closer to 200.

Advertisement

Both news outlets said protesters began breaking windows, damaging municipal buildings and throwing objects at officers, prompting the Portland Police Department and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office to both declare a riot.

Chris Liedle, a representative with the sheriff's office, said protesters attempted to tamper with a gate at the Justice Center. The protesters threw "urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles and batteries" at police, Liedle said.

RELATED Five Kenosha, Wis., schools move to virtual learning ahead of Rittenhouse verdict

One protester was arrested on an existing warrant and another criminally cited.

The protests came after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Rittenhouse on homicide charges for shooting three people -- two of them fatally -- during protests against the shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. The city of Portland has been involved in racial justice protests, particularly over the past couple years.

Advertisement

"Here in Portland especially it's reasonable to expect there will be some type of reaction to the verdict" in Kenosha, Portland police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday. "We're supportive of peaceful protests, people exercising their First Amendment rights."

RELATED Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her wire fraud trial

WISN-TV in Milwaukee, Wis., reported that a peaceful gathering of community activists took place in Kenosha after the verdict was read.

Hannah Gittings, the girlfriend of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed by Rittenhouse, said she misses him "every single day."

"I just want the city of Kenosha to understand ... that nobody here is ever going to stop. No one here is going to stop attempting to expose the flaws in the system," she said.

RELATED Judge denies mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

Latest Headlines

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commits to Middle East security during Bahrain visit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commits to Middle East security during Bahrain visit
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Middle East security during a visit to Bahrain for a global security think tank's annual dialogue on security challenges.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her wire fraud trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her wire fraud trial
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has taken the stand to defend herself in her wire fraud trial in San Jose, Calif.
Judge denies mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge denies mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge on Friday denied the defense's motion for a mistrial in the murder trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year.
Biden's doctor says he's 'physically fit;' addresses throat clearing, stiff gait
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden's doctor says he's 'physically fit;' addresses throat clearing, stiff gait
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The presidential physician announced that President Joe Biden is physically fit and able to carry out his duties Friday after undergoing his first annual physical exam in office.
Biden nominates two to USPS board of governors, replacing DeJoy allies
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden nominates two to USPS board of governors, replacing DeJoy allies
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday nominated two Derek Kan and Daniel Tangherlini to positions on the U.S. Postal Service's governing board.
U.S. sanctions Houthi leader over seizure of assets
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi leader over seizure of assets
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. government sanctioned a Houthi military leader for threatening the peace and stability of Yemen, the State Department announced Friday.
Biden pardons Peanut Butter and Jelly from Thanksgiving dinner table
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden pardons Peanut Butter and Jelly from Thanksgiving dinner table
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden gave out his first Thanksgiving pardons Friday -- to two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly -- excusing the birds and putting his signature on the long-running White House tradition.
CDC panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday recommended emergency use authorization for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus booster shots for all individuals ages 18 and over.
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of three people -- two of them fatally -- during racial justice protests in Kenosha.
Interior chief Deb Haaland moves to strike derogatory names from federal lands
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Interior chief Deb Haaland moves to strike derogatory names from federal lands
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Friday announced steps to create a formal review process to remove derogatory names from federal lands.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
20,000 nurses, mental health workers join 'sympathy strike' in SF Bay Area
20,000 nurses, mental health workers join 'sympathy strike' in SF Bay Area
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments
Germany's popular Christmas market in Bavaria canceled over COVID-19
Germany's popular Christmas market in Bavaria canceled over COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement