Biden to issue first pardon for Thanksgiving turkey at White House on Friday

1/6

President Joe Biden will take part in his first pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey -- either Peanut Butter or Jelly, seen here -- in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday. Photo courtesy National Turkey Federation

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give out his first Thanksgiving pardon on Friday -- to one of two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly -- excusing the bird and putting his signature on the long-running White House tradition that dates back to Ronald Reagan's presidency. Peanut Butter and Jelly are two 40-pound turkeys provided by the National Turkey Federation. As either one could end up being the National Thanksgiving Turkey, they will both be spared from the butcher's block, but only one will receive the official pardon in a ceremony Friday afternoon at the Rose Garden before they head off for a university in their home state to live out their retirement years. Advertisement

The two Indiana-raised birds spent Thursday night at a luxury hotel ahead of the pardoning ceremony. After the Rose Garden ceremony, they will be sent to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

"The president will celebrate the 74th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation, reflect upon the time-honored traditions of Thanksgiving, and wish American families a safe and healthy holiday," the White House said in a statement.

Biden will talk turkey and pardon one of the birds, which were raised near Jasper, Ind., during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. EST. Later on after the pardon, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will leave the White House and fly to Delaware for the weekend.

"Raising the presidential turkey flock has really been a lot of fun this year," grower Andrea Welp said at a press conference Thursday. "As we all know, with another year of uncertainties with the [coronavirus] pandemic, this project has really been something to look forward to."

The tradition of a White House turkey dates back to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, as poultry dealer Horace Vose became known for offering turkeys as gifts through the 1880s.

President Harry S. Truman has been credited with establishing the White House relationship with the National Turkey Federation in 1947, and first ladies Patricia Nixon and Rosalynn Carter began the tradition of sending the national turkeys to farms during the 1970s.

Advertisement

The ceremonial pardon by the president became a regular tradition under President George H.W. Bush and was subsequently carried on by each of his successors -- but it was Reagan who first uttered the notion of "pardoning" the turkey, and quite by accident.

RELATED Survey finds many planning precautions for holiday gatherings

Reagan was participating in the annual presentation with the official turkey, Charlie, outside the White House in 1987 when longtime ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson asked the president whether he was planning to pardon national security adviser John Poindexter over the infamous Iran-Contra scandal.

As Reagan was wont to do, he attempted to deflect the serious question with a joke, and signaled that he would pardon Charlie.

There was no mention of a pardon at Reagan's final turkey ceremony in 1988, and Bush began the tradition a year later and it's been done every year since -- spanning more than three decades and six presidents, including Biden.