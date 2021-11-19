Regulators expected to allow all or most U.S. adults to get COVID-19 vaccine booster

Boosters are currently only available for the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those who are in at-risk positions such as hospital employees. Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are expected Friday to recommend allowing booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for an additional tens of millions of Americans, lifting a restriction that's so far allowed only older and at-risk adults to get them. The vaccines advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Friday to weigh the issue. The session will last from noon to 3 p.m. EST. Advertisement

If the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends expanding the booster doses to all adults, the question would fall to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Boosters are currently only available for the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those who are in at-risk positions such as hospital employees.

If approved by regulators, most U.S. adults would be able to receive a booster dose immediately, as long as it's been at least six months since their second dose. Studies have shown that the vaccines' effectiveness begins to wane at about the six-month mark.

"The thing boosters might help with is to help dampen the surge or increase we're going to see this winter," said Ted Ross, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Georgia, according to USA Today. "That peak or that slope will hopefully not be as steep."

Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration is also expected to sign off on recommending booster doses of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna for all adults on Friday. However, regulators may restrict the recommendation for adults over the age of 30 due to a rare side effect that's been seen in some young men.

There are still concerns about adolescents and young men developing rare but relatively high rates of myocarditis, a swelling of the heart muscle, within a week or two of vaccination.

Myocarditis has been mild and short-lived when it follows vaccination, experts said, but may cause decision-makers to limit boosters to that group.

The FDA had been planning to authorize boosters of only Pfizer's vaccine this week, but is now considering a similar request by Moderna.

.