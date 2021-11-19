Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 5:10 PM

U.S. sanctions Houthi leader over seizure of assets

By Danielle Haynes
U.S. sanctions Houthi leader over seizure of assets
Houthi supporters shout slogans and hold up guns during a rally against the Saudi-led war and blockade imposed on Yemen, in Sanaa, on August 8. On Friday, the United States sanctioned a Houthi leader. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. government sanctioned a Houthi military leader for threatening the peace and stability of Yemen, the State Department announced Friday.

The sanctions targeted Saleh Mesfer Alshaer, a commander of the Houthi-controlled military logistics organization.

Advertisement

The State Department said Alshaer heads the Iranian-backed Houthi judicial guard and is a key figure in the group's efforts to seize assets from their opposition -- namely the Saudi-backed government of Yemeni President Abdu Rabbo Mansour Hadi. Alshaer serves as the custodian of the assets.

"Alshaer's associates have appropriated more than half the revenues from multiple hospitals in Sanaa, exacerbating Yemen's dire health crisis," the State Department said in a statement. "Alshaer also serves as a senior officer and commander of the logistics support authority for the Houthi forces, and he has assisted the Houthis in acquiring smuggled weapons.

RELATED World Food Program issues urgent appeal to save millions from starvation

"This action is a message to the people of Yemen that the United States stands with them. We will not relent in targeting those who are perpetuating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and seeking to profit from the suffering of the Yemeni people."

The designation comes nine months after President Joe Biden announced he was ending U.S. support for offensive military operations in Yemen. The United States supported Saudi-led operations in the country, which fought on behalf of Hadi against Houthi forces, supported by Iran. The Houthi rebels and the Hadi administration have been locked in a civil war since 2014, when the former took control of the capital of Sanaa.

Advertisement

The United States also revoked its terrorist designation for Houthi rebels Feb. 12 in response to humanitarian groups' warnings that such a label and sanctions against the group could prevent civilians from accessing basic needs such as food and fuel.

RELATED Biden lifts sanctions from four Burundi officials

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. government "remains clear-eyed" regarding the rebels' "malign" actions, including the capture of much of western Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa, forcing Hadi to flee to the port city of Aden. About 80% of Yemen's population live in the Houthi-controlled area.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to prevent the State Department from completing a $650 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia. The lawmakers have taken issue with the kingdom's involvement in the Yemeni civil war, including its fuel blockade, which has prevented food and water from getting into the country.

RELATED EU sanctions four Syrian ministers

Latest Headlines

Biden pardons Peanut Butter and Jelly from Thanksgiving dinner table
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden pardons Peanut Butter and Jelly from Thanksgiving dinner table
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden gave out his first Thanksgiving pardons Friday -- to two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly -- excusing the birds and putting his signature on the long-running White House tradition.
Joe Biden briefly transfers power to VP during routine colonoscopy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden briefly transfers power to VP during routine colonoscopy
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to hold presidential authority Friday while President Joe Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy.
CDC panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday recommended emergency use authorization for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus booster shots for all individuals ages 18 and over.
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of three people -- two of them fatally -- during racial justice protests in Kenosha.
Interior chief Deb Haaland moves to strike derogatory names from federal lands
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interior chief Deb Haaland moves to strike derogatory names from federal lands
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Friday announced steps to create a formal review process to remove derogatory names from federal lands.
NYC real estate mogul charged with campaign finance scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC real estate mogul charged with campaign finance scheme
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Friday indicted a New York City real estate businessman on charges connected to an alleged campaign finance scheme involving a candidate running for comptroller.
Female employee files sexual harassment lawsuit against Tesla
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Female employee files sexual harassment lawsuit against Tesla
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A civil lawsuit filed in California Thursday claims that an employee suffered from "rampant sexual harassment" at Elon Musk's Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif., causing her to seek mental health treatment.
Rare copy of U.S. Constitution sells for $43 million -- twice what was expected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rare copy of U.S. Constitution sells for $43 million -- twice what was expected
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A rare first edition copy of the U.S. Constitution has sold at auction for about $43 million -- more than twice what it was expected to go for.
20,000 nurses, mental health workers join 'sympathy strike' in SF Bay Area
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
20,000 nurses, mental health workers join 'sympathy strike' in SF Bay Area
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Nurses and mental health employees by the thousands are expected to participate in a sympathy strike in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday to support protesting engineers at Kaiser Permanente facilities.
House passes $1.7 trillion social spending bill after record rant by Rep. Kevin McCarthy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes $1.7 trillion social spending bill after record rant by Rep. Kevin McCarthy
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic-controlled House on Friday narrowly passed President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion social spending plan, which includes money for things like child care and climate change, after a long delay overnight.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
Texas creates 'steel wall' of shipping containers to block migrants
Texas creates 'steel wall' of shipping containers to block migrants
Joe Biden briefly transfers power to VP during routine colonoscopy
Joe Biden briefly transfers power to VP during routine colonoscopy
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
House passes $1.7 trillion social spending bill after record rant by Rep. Kevin McCarthy
House passes $1.7 trillion social spending bill after record rant by Rep. Kevin McCarthy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement