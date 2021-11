President Joe Biden will temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday as he goes under anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Harris will be the first woman in U.S. history to hold presidential authority. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to hold presidential authority Friday while President Joe Biden undergoes a routine colonoscopy. Biden, 78, is undergoing the procedure at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Maryland. It will involve him going under anesthesia. Advertisement

Biden is the oldest first first-term president in U.S. history. This marks his first annual physical while in office.

The colonoscopy is considered routine and temporarily transferring power to the vice president is commonplace. Former President George W. Bush underwent the procedure multiple times with Vice President Dick Cheney assuming power on each occasion.

The White House is expected to share results of Biden's physical Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that adult men between ages 45 and 75 get screened regularly for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.

Later Friday, Biden is expected to perform his first Thanksgiving turkey pardon, a White House tradition.