Nov. 18, 2021 / 2:21 PM

CEOs join the Great Resignation, leading to record high appointments

By Sommer Brokaw
CEOs join the Great Resignation, leading to record high appointments
A sign seeking applications for new employees is seen in the window of Dos Gringos in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, D.C. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- CEOs have joined the Great Resignation with a record high number filling their seats in the first half of 2021, a study released Thursday from recruiting firm Heidrick and Struggles showed.

The number of CEOS appointed in the first half of this year surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic highs, a company statement on the Route to the Top 2021 report from Heidrick and Struggles showed.

The appointments made up for CEO resignations amid the pandemic in 2020, joining a wave of Americans quitting their jobs in record numbers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported, a phenomenon that has been dubbed the Great Resignation.

"Our belief is that it will only accelerate going into next year as people have delayed their retirements," Jeff Sanders, co-managing partner of Heidrick and Struggles' global CEO and board of directors practice told CNN regarding the resignations.

"Many CEOS didn't have to travel as much," but communicating "virtually" in a new medium was "exhausting," he added.

There were 103 CEO appointments in the first half of 2021 out of the 1,095 CEOs at the largest publicly listed companies in 24 markets worldwide that the firm studied.

The new hires were more likely to be women than their predecessors.

The share of women appointed to CEO roles dipped to 6% in the second half of 2020, and rose to 13% in the first half of 2021, according to the study.

Ireland had the greatest share of women CEO appointments at 14%, followed by the United States at 12% and Singapore at 11%.

New hires were also more likely to be internal applicants.

Sixty-two percent of appointments were internal in the first half of 2021, compared with 53% during the same period in 2020, the study said.

The report also analyzed ethnic and racial diversity among CEOs in Fortune 100 companies for the first time, and found 4% are Asian, 4% are Hispanic/Latinx, and 3% are Black and 1% are Middle Eastern or North African, low compared with their share in the U.S. population.

"I don't think (CEO diversity) is where it needs to be," Sanders told CNN.

