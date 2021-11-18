Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 4:40 PM

Thanksgiving dinner to cost 14% more this year compared to 2020

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Thanksgiving dinner to cost 14% more this year compared to 2020
Shopper Kathleen Becker inspects a turkey at the Schnucks Grocery Store in Des Peres, Mo., on November 10. Rising costs in turkeys are expected to push Thanksgiving dinner prices this year. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The average cost for a Thanksgiving Day feast is expected to jump by 14% over last year, an analysis by the American Farm Bureau Federation indicates Thursday.

The organization said the average cost for Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will be $53.31, or less than $6 per person, this year. In 2020, the price tag was $46.90.

Advertisement

The AFBF blamed "several mitigating factors" for the bump in price, including the Thanksgiving centerpiece. Turkeys are up roughly 24% over last year, the biggest increase among all food items considered.

"Taking turkey out of the basket of foods reveals a 6.6% price increase compared to last year, which tracks closely with the Consumer Price Index for food and general inflation across the economy," AFBF senior economist Veronica Nigh said.

RELATED Wind, cold, rain, snow: What to expect for early Thanksgiving travel

She said among the factors contributing the increased cost in Thanksgiving dinner were "dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat."

"The trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019."

Advertisement

For its analysis, the AFBF had volunteer shoppers check prices on certain food items between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8.

  • 16-pound turkey up 24% ($23.99)
  • Two frozen pie crusts up 20% ($2.91)
  • 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix up 19% ($2.29)
  • One dozen dinner rolls up 15% ($3.05)
  • 1-pound vegetable tray up 12% (82 cents)
  • Miscellaneous ingredients to prepare the meal up 12% ($3.45)
  • 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries up 11% ($2.98)
  • 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix up 7% ($3.64)
  • 1 gallon of whole milk up 7% ($3.30)
  • 1 pound of frozen peas up 6% ($1.54)
  • 3 pounds of sweet potatoes up 4% ($3.56)
RELATED Peanut Butter and Jelly prepped for Biden turkey pardon

The analysis also considered other alternative Thanksgiving feast options, including ham, russet potatoes and frozen green beans, which increased the overall cost to $68.72, up 14% over 2020.

The AFBF said it evaluated prices at 218 grocery stories from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The shoppers checked prices in person and online, and took advantage of specials and coupons when possible.

The most recently Consumer Price Index shows that in September, the price of food rose 4.6% over 2020, with increases across all major grocery categories. The biggest sticker shock at Thanksgiving was expected to be at the butcher counter.

RELATED Survey finds many planning precautions for holiday gatherings

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs had 10.5% increase from September 2020. Beef and veal saw the highest price increases at 17.6%, followed by pork at 12.7%.

Advertisement

The Department of Agriculture expects a turkey shortage to further push costs for Thanksgiving dinner.

Latest Headlines

Wind, cold, rain, snow: What to expect for early Thanksgiving travel
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Wind, cold, rain, snow: What to expect for early Thanksgiving travel
Forecasters are tracking the potential for a storm to impact Americans hitting the roads and skies early to beat the Thanksgiving travel rush next Wednesday.
Rep. G.K. Butterfield won't seek re-election, cites 'racial' gerrymandering
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Rep. G.K. Butterfield won't seek re-election, cites 'racial' gerrymandering
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina on Thursday became the 10th House Democrat to announce that he will not seek re-election in 2022, due to "racial" gerrymandering.
House edges closer to vote on Biden's $1.85T social, climate bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House edges closer to vote on Biden's $1.85T social, climate bill
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives edged closer to a vote Thursday on President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social policy and climate change bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a vote could come Thursday afternoon.
Ann Arbor, Mich., becomes first U.S. city to mandate free tampons, pads in public restrooms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ann Arbor, Mich., becomes first U.S. city to mandate free tampons, pads in public restrooms
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Ann Arbor, Mich., has become the first city in the United States to mandate that free tampons and pads must be in all public restrooms.
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies for 2nd day in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies for 2nd day in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Georgia man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery last year testified Thursday that he wasn't sure whether Arbery was a threat, despite calling the situation "life or death."
CEOs join the Great Resignation, leading to record high appointments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CEOs join the Great Resignation, leading to record high appointments
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- CEOs have joined the Great Resignation with a record high number filling their seats in the first half of 2021, a study released Thursday from recruiting firm Heidrick and Struggles showed.
Peanut Butter and Jelly prepped for Biden turkey pardon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Peanut Butter and Jelly prepped for Biden turkey pardon
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White House introduced the two lucky turkeys who will be part of Joe Biden's first presidential pardon on Friday: Peanut Butter and Jelly.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt commutes prisoner's sentence hours before planned execution
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt commutes prisoner's sentence hours before planned execution
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones hours before the death row prisoner's planned execution.
British authorities open inquiry into Dawn Sturgess Novichok death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
British authorities open inquiry into Dawn Sturgess Novichok death
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced Thursday a public inquiry into the 2018 death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in 2018 after being poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
Frozen vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania research lab
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Frozen vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania research lab
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Federal health and law enforcement officials are investigating the discovery of several frozen vials that were labeled "smallpox" at a Pennsylvania facility that does vaccine research, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frozen vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania research lab
Frozen vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania research lab
British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth
British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth
B.C. declares state of emergency amid mass flooding; thousands evacuated
B.C. declares state of emergency amid mass flooding; thousands evacuated
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt commutes prisoner's sentence hours before planned execution
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt commutes prisoner's sentence hours before planned execution
'Rust' script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, producers, crew over fatal set shooting
'Rust' script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, producers, crew over fatal set shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement