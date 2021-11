1/4

Then-President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump and Ron Kardel (L), National Turkey Federation Chairman, pardons Corn, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 24, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White House introduced the two lucky turkeys who will be part of Joe Biden's first presidential pardon on Friday. The White House tweeted an 8-second video clip of Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of the annual Thanksgiving tradition that traces back to the Lincoln White House in 1863. Advertisement

The pardon has become a celebrated annual event, drawing humor from comedians and reporters.

The two birds were raised but not braised by National Turkey Federation Chairman Phil Seger at an Indiana farm. Each weighed in at about 40 pounds. They'll travel to the White House where one will officially receive a pardon. Both however will be spared from the butcher's block and live out their lives at Purdue University following the visit to Washington.

Meet Peanut Butter and Jelly, the turkeys who will be pardoned by @POTUS tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/36XjavdIlm— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2021

They spent the night at a luxury hotel ahead of the pardoning ceremony.

"I know the kids have really had a lot of fun raising the birds, especially dancing to loud music to try to get them used to all of the media attention for their big day," said turkey farmer Andrea Welp, who helped foster the two birds.