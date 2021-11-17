Trending
Memphis Police: Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot

By Darryl Coote
Memphis Police: Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot
Young Dolph was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Memphis bakery. File Photo by Slyguy1255/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot Wednesday at a Memphis bakery, prompting police to increase its presence in specific locations throughout the city to prevent retaliatory violence.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told reporters during a Wednesday evening press conference that officers responded to a shooting midday at 2370 Airways, the address of Makeda Cookies, with preliminary information indicating the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., which is the 36-year-old rapper's real name.

In a statement, the department said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we have seen far too often locally and nationwide," Davis said. "Too many families, too many mothers, too many fathers have suffered in our city and quite frankly I think we are all tired of it. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

Davis said no information about the suspect was available but said the investigation is ongoing and that they encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

"The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it," Mayor Jim Strickland said via Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

The police chief urged residents to stay home if they do not need to be out and to stay calm amid their investigation.

Police will be increasing its presence in areas of the city that may be directly impacted by this incident, including places connected to the slain rapper, she said, adding that while several city officials have called for a city curfew, police believe their beefed up presence will be enough to ward off retaliatory violence.

"It doesn't mean that we won't have a curfew at some point in time," she said. "But right now we think that the deployment of our officers in specific areas that are impacted the most will be enough presence for tonight."

Last week, Makeda Cookies posted a video to its Instagram account of Dolph with a handful of cookies, stating he stops by the bakery every time his in the city.

A Chicago native, Dolph moved to Memphis and debuted with the mixtape Paper Route Campaign in 2008. Over the next decade, he'd produce "a staggering amount" of work "that would not only help establish his career, but also firmly position him one of rap's elite," his agency, APA, states on its website.

Following news of his death, musicians took to online to mourn.

"God bless Dolph," Chance The Rapper wrote on Twitter. "Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. Loved by millions of [people]. Always showed love every time I seen him this is tragic."

Gucci Mane tweeted "this broke my heart."

"R.I.P. to my friend Dolph," Mane said.

