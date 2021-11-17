Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 5:50 PM

Canadian PM Trudeau arrives in U.S., will push Congress on electric vehicle tax rebate

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to push Congress to reconsider a tax rebate included in the Build Back Better Act as he visits the United States. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a two-day visit to meet with lawmakers and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau appeared alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ahead of a meeting with the House and the Senate as lawmakers prepare to hold a vote on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending bill.

Trudeau and Pelosi expressed their commitments to work together to combat climate change, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and global security.

"In our two countries' relationship the issue of security has been one that we have shared and been a strong voice globally together," Pelosi said.

Trudeau praised the United States for its efforts against climate change and the coronavirus while stressing the importance of rehabilitating the global economy.

"We're going to continue to deepen our partnership and cooperation to create good middle-class jobs on both sides of the border," he said.

Despite the united message in the joint meeting, Trudeau is expected to push back against a provision of the Build Back Better Act providing an electric vehicle tax that has drawn ire from U.S. trading partners.

"We are a little bit concerned about the zero emission vehicle mandates, or rebates," Trudeau said at a public forum earlier Wednesday. "[That] could have a real negative impact."

Trudeau said the rebate could hurt American companies exporting to non-U.S. plants and undermine the competitiveness of the North American auto sector.

"Doing this together is good for all of us," he said.

