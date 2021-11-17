Steve Bannon pleads not guilty, waives arraignment

1/5



| License Photo Former White House adviser Steve Bannon gives a thumbs-up to a supporter as he departs federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two charges of contempt of Congress related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon waived arraignment, which was scheduled for Thursday. Advertisement

Bannon, 67, surrendered to federal agents in Washington D.C earlier this week to face charges for his decision to defy congressional subpoenas investigating the Capitol riots.

He was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack for documents that would lead to more information on the role Trump played.

In an email to CNBC, Bannon's lawyer, David Schoen, said, "He and we just felt there is no reason to make the court go through the formality of an arraignment."

If convicted, Bannon faces at least one year in jail and a fine of $100,000.

Bannon called the case "the misdemeanor from hell" after Monday's hearing.

The committee has also subpoenaed Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows; former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; senior adviser Stephen Miller; Nicholas Luna, Trump's former personal assistant; Molly Michael, special assistant to the president and Oval Office operations coordinator; Benjamin Williamson, deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to Meadows; Christopher Liddell, former White House deputy chief of staff; John McEntee, former White House personnel director; Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence; Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant for legislative affairs to Trump; and Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

Trump has instructed his former aides to defy subpoenas, citing executive privilege.